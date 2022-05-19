I don’t know what child would understand why a movie poster advertising “Meryl Streep IS Mr. Doubtfire” is inherently funny. But I want to meet that kid, and watch that joke and a thousand others with them in the new “Chip ‘n Dale: Rescue Rangers” movie on Disney+.
The movie, which premieres Friday on Disney+, at first looks like a lazy cash grab for those few who remember the 1989-1990 animated series, featuring everybody’s favorite chipmunk pals and their adventures. And, sure, it trades on nostalgia, and may honestly be targeted less at today’s kids and more at their millennial parents.
But it is surprisingly funny and smart, and winkingly aware that it is tapping into that nostalgia. Directed by Akiva Schaffer of The Lonely Island comedy group, who made one of the great overlooked comedies of the last decade with “Popstar: Never Stop Never Stopping,” “Chip ‘n Dale” is a comedy with teeth. Buckteeth, but still.
The meta plot of the movie suggests that “Rescue Rangers” was a real show, and Chip (John Mulaney) and Dale (Andy Samberg) were the stars. The squeaky chipmunk voices? Just part of getting into character. They were best buddies as well as co-stars, until Dale’s ill-fated decision to go solo broke up the team.
Cut to three decades later, and Dale is a Hollywood has-been signing autographs at fan conventions, alongside other cartoon characters such as the weird-looking Sonic the Hedgehog from the first movie trailer, before they fixed his teeth. Chip has quit the biz entirely and sells insurance.
But when their old “Rescue Rangers” cohort Monterey Jack (Eric Bana) goes missing, the estranged duo reluctantly reunite to find him and solve the mystery. “Rescue Rangers” is clearly inspired by “Who Framed Roger Rabbit?” in showing the supposed “real” world of cartoons, with animated characters working in Hollywood alongside live-action humans.
But “Rangers” takes the joke even further, as Claymation characters, Muppets, even a sock puppet show up in the movie. And while Chip retains his hand-drawn two-dimensional look from the original show, Dale has gotten “CG surgery” — the equivalent of cartoon Botox — and is now computer-animated.
I’d worry about spoiling too many of the jokes in the movie, but there are so many sight gags, deep-cut in-jokes and Easter eggs in the screenplay by Dan Gregor and Doug Mand that I could go all day and barely scratch the surface. Regardless, the movie is fast-paced and engaging enough for kids that they won’t bother wondering why their parents are laughing so hard on the couch behind them.
The villains of “Rescue Rangers” turn out to be bootleggers who make cheap, knockoff versions of beloved animated movies. (“Lady & the Tramp” spawns the copycat “Spaghetti Dogs.”) It's darkly funny, given the legal lengths that Disney goes to protect its intellectual property. But if you’re going to reboot old characters for new generations of viewers, this is the way to do it, with irreverence and verve.