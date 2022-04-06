The Wisconsin Film Festival returns this week as an in-person event for the first time in nearly three years. Along with the excitement comes a familiar feeling of being completely stymied when looking at the festival schedule and trying to decide what to see.
Stretched out over eight days (Thursday, April 7 to Thursday, April 14) and across multiple theaters (Shannon Hall, UW Cinematheque, Union South Marquee Theater, Chazen Museum of Art and AMC Madison 6), the rundown of over 100 features and short films can seem daunting. The festival is put on by the UW-Madison's Communication Arts Department.
There is no virtual component to the festival this year. The 2021 fest was all-virtual. It should be noted that the festival is not requiring masks or proof of vaccination status to see films, but will have free masks available at the door.
“We recognize that individuals will have different reactions to mask requirements ending and that for some it may feel stressful,” the festival states on its website. “We encourage those who want to continue to wear masks to do so. We will respect everyone’s individual choices about masking.”
While some diehard festival goers will try to cram in several movies a day, every day of the festival, there are also plenty of seats available for the casual moviegoer who wants to try something a little different than what’s playing at the local multiplex. Tickets cost $12 for each film, but for the first time this year, UW-Madison students can get free tickets at the door.
To get you started, here are a few movies that are part of the festival that should be solid picks, and should have tickets available. (Even if a film is listed as “sold out,” odds are some rush tickets will be available at the door.)
“Anais in Love” (7 p.m. Thursday, Shannon Hall) — Festival artistic director Mike King said this opening night screening will be a “warm embrace” for returning festival goers. The fizzy French romance follows a young woman who dallies with an older man, then falls hard for his unsuspecting wife. The screening will be preceded by a 5:30 p.m. reception and the Golden Badger Awards handed out to Wisconsin filmmakers.
“The Best Years of Our Lives” (1:30 p.m. Friday, UW Cinematheque) — Get out your hankies for a restored print of this 1946 Best Picture winner, about three American servicemen (including one played by notorious UW grad Fredric March) who struggle with civilian life after World War II.
“Retrograde” (6 p.m. Friday, Chazen Museum of Art) — You can’t fight City Hall, but you can try in this indie comic gem about a young woman whose attempts to dispute a traffic ticket escalate into a truly epic struggle.
“Re-Animator” (8:30 p.m., Chazen Museum of Art) — The UW Cinematheque has been celebrating the films of the late, great director and UW grad Stuart Gordon this semester, and that tribute “spills over” with this screening of the gory and hilarious 1985 horror movie classic. Co-screenwriter Dennis Paoli and several of Gordon’s family members will take part in a post-show Q&A.
“Sorry, Wrong Number” (11 a.m. Saturday, UW Cinematheque) — UW grad and screenwriter David Koepp will be at the festival this year to screen his new film “Kimi,” which many critics compared to Francis Ford Coppola’s “The Conversation” (which he’s also showing at the festival). But Koepp says an even bigger influence is this 1948 thriller, starring Barbara Stanwyck as a bedridden woman who hears plans for her own murder on a party line. He’ll talk about the movie after the screening.
“State of the State – Wisconsin’s Own Documentaries” (2:45 p.m. Saturday, Union South Marquee) — What’s the matter with Wisconsin? These short documentaries and commentaries attempt to answer the question by grappling with the state politics of 2020 and beyond. It’s one of several short film showcases at the festival.
“Cow” (6:15 p.m. Saturday, 1:45 p.m. Tuesday, AMC Madison 6) — British director Andrea Arnold couldn’t have tailored her latest film more aptly for a Wisconsin festival. What last year’s “Kunda” did for pigs, “Cow” does for a dairy cow, following the bovine life in evocative and intimate detail.
“The Unbearable Weight of Massive Talent” (8 p.m. Saturday, Shannon Hall) — Unlike most festival offerings, this one will be returning to movie theaters after the festival. But how can you pass up the chance to see Nicolas Cage playing a version of himself, a washed-up cult movie star who agrees to appear at a mysterious superfan’s birthday party. The screening will kick off a series of Cage films at the UW Cinematheque in conjunction with former A.V. Club editor Keith Phipps’ new book, “Age of Cage.”
“Troubles and Triumphs” (10 a.m. Sunday, Union South Marquee) — The “Big Screens, Little Folks” series aims to attract younger audiences and their parents to the festival with low-cost screenings, including this collection of charming shorts aimed at children.
“We Feed People” (11:30 a.m. Sunday, Shannon Hall) — The war in Ukraine has become the latest location for celebrity chef Jose Andres and his World Central Kitchen to practice their Herculean efforts to provide food and humanitarian assistance in disaster areas around the world. Ron Howard made this documentary chronicling all the good the organization continues to do.
“In the Court of the Crimson King” (8:30 p.m. Monday, AMC Madison 6) — Gather ’round, prog-heads, as this documentary recounts the long history of one of the greats of prog rock, King Crimson. Madison’s own Biff Blumfumgagnge of Reptile Palace Orchestra, who has been Robert Fripp’s guitar tech since 2005, will introduce the screening.
“Top Secret!” (5:45 p.m. Tuesday, AMC Madison 6) – While “Airplane!” may remain the crowning achievement of the trio of UW grads known as the Zucker brothers, 1985’s “Top Secret!” may be the secret weapon of the group’s oeuvre, deftly satirizing Elvis movies and Cold War thrillers. David Zucker will introduce and talk about the film.
“One Second” (1:15 p.m. Wednesday, April 13, AMC Madison 6) – A last-minute addition to the schedule was the new film by acclaimed Chinese director Zhang Yimou. The film is a literal love letter to cinema, set in the Chinese Cultural Revolutions of the late 1960s, as an escaped political prisoner and an orphaned teen compete to find a prized reel of 35mm film.
“Fire” (3:15 p.m. and 5:45 p.m. Thursday, April 14, AMC Madison 6) – Festival organizers have taken the unusual step of scheduling back-to-back screenings of the new film by Claire Denis (“High Life,” “Beau Travail”), starring Juliette Binoche as a woman caught between two lovers.
“Inland Empire” (7 p.m. Thursday, April 14, AMC Madison 6) – It’s hard to believe David Lynch hasn’t made a feature film since the 2006 three-hour mindbender, starring Laura Dern as a faded actress who signs on for a mysterious new project. Lynch supervised this new restored digital version himself.
“Emily the Criminal” (8:15 p.m. Thursday, April 14, AMC Madison 6) – Aubrey Plaza of “Parks and Recreation” makes an unexpectedly gritty heroine in this crime drama, playing a millennial who turns to credit card fraud and worse to pay off her ballooning student loans.