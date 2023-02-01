“Aftersun” opens with a sound that most of us haven’t heard in a long time, the satisfying “cha-chunk” of a videotape being inserted into a camcorder. The screen fills with washed-out home video footage from the ‘90s of a man in a hotel room, answering teasing questions from his young daughter.
We could be watching actual footage of a father and daughter on vacation together. Then the image freezes. Who paused the video?
It’s that added layer that elevates Charlotte Wells’ debut film into one of the best of the year.
It’s not just a wrenching family drama but a fascinating meditation on memory, the poignant dance between past and present, and the experience of looking back on childhood with the perspective of an adult, seeing and understanding things we didn’t notice before.
“Aftersun” has its Madison premiere at 7 p.m. Thursday at the UW Cinematheque, 4070 Vilas Hall. Admission is free, and seating is first come, first serve.
The father is Calum (Paul Mescal, who has been nominated for an Oscar for Best Actor for his performance), who is divorced and approaching his 32nd birthday. He’s taken his 11-year-old daughter Sophie (Frankie Corio) to a resort in Turkey for a weeklong summer vacation.
It’s not the nicest resort, but Calum and Sophie mostly have a great time splashing in the pool, dancing the macarena with the staff at night, and goofing off in the hotel room together. They have a few typical parent-child tiffs, but it’s obvious that they love being around each other. Mescal and Corio have a wonderful, natural chemistry, showing easy affection as well as the changing nature of their relationship.
Sophie starts tagging along with a pack of cool older teenagers at the resort, and we sense the inevitability of growing up, and that this will be the last father-daughter vacation where she’ll truly be just a kid.
Calum, meanwhile, deeply loves his daughter, but there are fleeting suggestions that he’s not okay. Why is his hand bandaged? Why does he spit at his reflection in the mirror when Sophie isn’t looking?
In one late-night scene, while Sophie sleeps on their shared bed in the room, we see Calum through the curtains, swaying unsteadily on the fifth-floor balcony. Is he in ecstasy, or some sort of private torment? Much as Calum hides much of what he’s feeling from his daughter, Wells keeps much of it from the viewer, giving us just enough to be intrigued and worried.
As we watch “Aftersun” looking for these clues as to Calum’s inner life, it becomes clear that we’re not alone. About midway through the film, it’s revealed that the person who paused the video is Sophie in the present day, now the same age as Calum and a new mother herself. She’s sifting through the home movie footage, trying to understand her father, trying to see what she missed about him as a child.
Wells’ filmmaking style leans into the ambiguity, the film full of half-seen images and unfinished sentences. We feel rather than know what happened to their relationship after the vacation ended, and I suspect that different viewers of “Aftersun” will come away with different answers.
Wells beautifully illustrates the elusiveness of Calum’s true nature in a series of surreal, dreamlike sequences where we see him dancing at a rave, lost in the music, the lights strobing as Calum appears and disappears. Sophie reaches him, briefly, and tries to hold him tightly. But then he’s gone, and she’s left with old videotapes and hazy memories to sort through.