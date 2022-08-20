The 1995 crime thriller “Devil in a Blue Dress” features murders, assaults, kidnapping and extortion. And a theft, although the theft isn’t part of the plot.
The theft occurs when a young, largely unknown Don Cheadle steals the movie right out from under its star, Denzel Washington. And it is great Denzel Washington performance, no less.
Don’t believe me? Watch “Devil” again, now that it’s been released in a sparkling new 4K and Blu-ray from the Criterion Collection. (It’s also available to stream in a decidedly less sparkling version on Tubi.)
The film, director Carl Franklin’s follow-up to his brilliant 1992 film “One False Move,” is an adaptation of the first book by Walter Mosley in his Easy Rawlins series of detective novels. Washington plays Easy, a World War II veteran who has come to Los Angeles after the war with the American Dream in his heart. The opening scene is a gorgeous crane shot of a vibrant Black neighborhood in the late ‘40s, every period detail just right, as T-Bone Walker’s bluesy “West Side Baby” plays on the soundtrack.
But the neighborhood proves to be an oasis in the middle of a city that is still dominated by powerful white elements, and hostile to Black people who venture beyond the invisible boundaries of their community. Unjustly laid off from his factory job, Easy reluctantly takes a private investigator job from a mysterious man named Albright (Tom Sizemore at his sleaziest) to find a mysterious woman, Daphne Monet (Jennifer Beals), known for frequenting jazz nightclubs and other places.
Against his will, Easy is pulled into the corrupt machinations of Los Angeles politics, especially the mayoral race between a do-gooder (Terry Kinney) and a flamboyant self-described “friend of the Negro” (Maury Chaykin). Still wearing the uniform from his old job, Easy is an expendable interloper in this world, a pawn easily sacrificed. When he’s roughed up and threatened by a couple of crooked cops, there’s a helpless fear in Washington’s eyes that I cannot remember seeing in any other of his performances.
And then Cheadle enters. At the time, I only knew the actor from his semi-regular role on CBS’ “Picket Fences,” playing the straight-arrow small-town district attorney. But he’s a revelation as Mouse, a sociopathic killer who is an old friend of Easy’s, and immediately resets the game when he arrives in town.
Mouse is so casual about killing, his gun never far from his hand, that it’s almost funny. Cheadle’s most famous line in the film is when Mouse kills a man who Easy tells him to guard, and Mouse, with almost hurt feelings, responds, “If you ain’t want him killed, why’d you leave him with me?” In the strange, amoral logic of Mouse’s mind, it’s like leaving your car at the auto shop and not wanting an oil change.
Easy is horrified by Mouse’s crimes, but also empowered by his presence, and over the course of “Blue Dress” we see Easy grow into the role of hero. By the end of the film, he’s shucked off that uniform, Washington’s muscles visible in a gleaming white undershirt, gazing at his fragile Black neighborhood as its protector.
Cheadle of course has gone on to a very celebrated and busy career as an actor, and many of the special features on the Criterion Blu-ray focus on him. There’s an affectionate hour-long chat between Franklin and Cheadle where they discuss various aspects of making the movie and where it fits into their career. While the film has echoes of classic L.A. noir like “Chinatown” or “The Big Sleep,” Franklin insists that he focused on the social realism of the era and let the noir elements take care of themselves.
“You can’t escape the social realism elements when you are talking about Black people in 1948,” he said.
But the jewel of the special features is Cheadle’s original screen test. We see him in a nondescript office on videotape, with voices of people chatting in the hallway, and he absolutely disappears into Mouse’s menacing persona. Mosley has written many more books featuring Easy and Mouse. It’s a shame we never got to see Washington and Cheadle team up in those roles again.