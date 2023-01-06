The poster for Marie Kreutzer’s “Corsage” features Vicky Krieps in full royal dress — tiara, white silk gloves, the works — defiantly flipping off the camera.
The movie embodies the rebellious spirit of that image, as Krieps plays a 19th century noblewoman chafing against the restrictions of her station and the era. But the film goes beyond a simple feel-good #GirlPower message, showing the steep cost and heavy damage of seeking such emancipation.
It’s also slyly funny and somewhat surreal, and anchored by a phenomenal and unpredictable performance by Krieps (“Phantom Thread”). "Corsage" is now playing at Marcus Point and will be available to rent or buy on video-on-demand on Feb. 7.
Krieps plays the real-life Empress of Austria, also known as Elizabeth, although the film takes major liberties with the historical record. Elizabeth’s marriage to the Emperor (Florian Teichtmeister) was a marriage of political savvy, forging an Austro-Hungarian Empire. Beyond the power it gave him, the Emperor doesn’t have much use for his wife beyond a symbol. “You are here to represent,” he tells her coldly, when she tries to give her opinions on national affairs or their children or anything, really.
“Corsage” has a clever double meaning here, meaning both the flowers pinned to a woman’s dress and the constricting undergarment (better known as a “corset”) beneath the dress. Elizabeth is a pretty decoration for the crown like a corsage, and, like a corset, her role is slowly suffocating her. There’s a scene where Elizabeth tours a sanitarium and sees a screaming woman confined to her bed by straps and netting. It’s no coincidence that in the next shot, Kreutzer shows Elizabeth lying in her own bed.
At first, her acts of rebellion are small, such as a very funny scene where she fakes fainting to get out of an awkward conversation. But hungry for more freedom, she is soon taking vacations to England and Bavaria to meet old lovers and reconnect with her younger, wilder self.
When we see Elizabeth laughing and smoking cigarettes, we feel just how tight that royal corset has been. Even when Elizabeth is injured in a horse-riding accident, it’s an act of rebellion, as she’s never allowed to put herself at physical risk back at the palace.
At times Elizabeth seems like a surly teenager more than a woman, indifferent to the damage she causes. When she’s caught smoking in the palace, she blames a servant, who is powerless to speak up for herself. And her struggle causes real damage in the relationship between her and her children, a price she seems willing to pay.
Krieps beautifully navigates all these moments, keeping us guessing as to what Elizabeth will do or say next. The blank public face that Elizabeth keeps can quickly soften into tenderness, light up with mischief or harden with rage. It’s a complex and not altogether sympathetic portrait. But then, part of Elizabeth’s difficult but necessary journey is learning not to care about the sympathies of others.