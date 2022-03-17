Every once in a while, you stumble across a memento from an old relationship — a love letter, a photograph, a favorite album you used to listen to together. Years from now, former couple Ben Affleck and Ana de Armas will have a ridiculous erotic thriller to remind them of what used to be.
Affleck and de Armas were together when they made “Deep Water,” a laughably overbaked movie based on a novel by Patricia Highsmith (“The Talented Mr. Ripley”) that is quietly being released on Hulu starting Friday. “Deep Water” is directed by Adrian Lyne, the master of feverish erotic thrillers from the 1980s and '90s (“Fatal Attraction,” “Indecent Proposal”). But although “Deep Water” looks great, it’s simultaneously too boring and too silly to be trashy fun.
Affleck and de Armas play Vic and Melinda, an upscale New Orleans couple whose life seems to move from one middle-aged, high-class house party to another, where everybody gets drunk on mint juleps and falls in the pool. Melinda has a lot more fun at these parties than Vic, mainly because she always finds a hunky boytoy at these parties to flirt with and, sometimes, sneak upstairs with.
At first I thought Vic and Melinda had some sort of one-way, open relationship, but it’s clear from Vic’s pained grimace that he doesn’t like being cuckolded and humiliated in front of his friends. And yet, he endures it, for reasons that are murky. Back home, Vic is often sent to sleep in the spare bedroom, or goes out to the garage to check on his collection of exotic snails. Affleck’s face lights up around gastropods in a way it doesn’t around the humans in the movie.
There’s a buzz around Vic and Melinda’s friend group that a previous paramour of Melinda’s has gone missing, and some wonder if the stoic Vic might have a killer dark side. But Lyne fails to generate any suspense or tension out of this possibility, even when a new neighbor (Tracy Letts) gets suspicious. I mean, Vic must be a murderer, right? Because if he isn’t, there’s absolutely nothing interesting about him.
Part of the problem is that Affleck’s flat performance utterly rebuffs any attempt at audience empathy, so we aren’t half-rooting for him to get away with murder as we did with Affleck’s buddy Matt Damon in “Mr. Ripley.” And, while Melinda may be an awful person, de Armas’ performance is more energetic and charismatic, with all sorts of weird flourishes, like the scene where she bites an apple and then shoves the piece in Affleck’s mouth. (How do you like them apples? Not much!)
Also, just not much happens in “Deep Water.” Zach Helm’s screenplay treads water for the first 90 minutes, as different hunks move in and out of the couple’s life. When Melinda stumbles home one morning in a cocktail dress, Vic seethes, “Do you want to tell me why you didn’t come home last night?” Dude, have you watched the last hour of your own movie?
There are subplots that are set up and never pay off; one of Melinda's boyfriends mentions that he's deathly allergic to shellfish, which you would assume would come into play later on in a thriller, right? Nope, just a fun fact we learn about him for no reason.
Then the movie suddenly goes right off a cliff (both literally and figuratively) in the last 15 minutes with a campy climax that includes an unexpected mountain-bike chase. Unexpected, because it’s nearly impossible to make a mountain-bike chase look exciting.
“Deep Water” looks sharp, using New Orleans locations evocatively. But it never commits to either fully diving into its B-movie trappings or staying more dry and sophisticated, and ends up being just damp.