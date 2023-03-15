I would dismiss “Daisy Jones & The Six” as a tribute band version of the real thing, except that that would be an insult to tribute bands. If there’s anything cover bands have, it’s the kind of spirit and enthusiasm that can make you overlook less-than-stellar technical skills.
“Daisy Jones & The Six,” adapted from the hit novel by Taylor Jenkins Reid and now streaming on Amazon's Prime Video, certainly has the technical skills. It looks great, has a solid and attractive cast (Riley Keough, Sam Claflin) and strong behind-the-camera talent in director James Ponsoldt (“The Spectacular Now”) and creator-writers Scott Neustadter and Michael H. Weber (“500 Days of Summer”).
But where it should have passion, it has melodrama. Where it should be fiery and messy, it’s tidy and safe. It somehow makes being in a rock band in the 1970s with your ex-lover (a rock band obviously inspired by Fleetwood Mac) look kind of dull.
The book and the movie are presented in a faux-documentary “Behind the Music” format, where the characters are being interviewed in the 1990s about the meteoric rise of the fictional Daisy Jones & The Six, whose implosion after a sold-out show at Chicago’s Soldier Field is the stuff of rock ‘n’ roll legend.
Daisy (Keough) is a Los Angeles singer-songwriter who wants to be more than just the muse of some other musician. The Six are a Pittsburgh band of mostly brothers, led by Billy Dunne (Claflin), who seem destined for bar-band mediocrity. But when they join forces in Los Angeles, the results are electric.
Or, at least, they should be. The show is much more focused on the romantic sparks that fly between Billy and Daisy than the creative connection. While the original songs created for the show (which includes contributions by real-life songwriters like Phoebe Bridgers and Marcus Mumford) are fine, the music often feels like a backdrop to the soap opera, and the rote cliches of being on the road.
While Keough is fine as Daisy, especially when she’s onstage, Claflin seems miscast as Billy, and not just because at 36 he is too old for the part. Billy needs to be a charming rogue for us to forgive his bottle-swigging, groupie-shagging bad behavior, but he comes off as an arrogant jerk, and it’s hard to see what hold he has over Daisy.
The other band members (including Suzi Waterhouse as the keyboardist) are largely relegated to being observers to Daisy and Billy’s drama, which is a missed opportunity for a richer show. When Timothy Olyphant swaggers onto screen in a small but colorful role as a boozy tour manager, we get a glimpse at what could have been for “Daisy Jones & The Six.”
Instead, it’s a pretty but empty product — like a gorgeous album cover with the vinyl record inside missing.
Also on streaming: Pedro Pascal is a busy man. The first season of HBO’s “The Last of Us” hadn’t even finished when the third season of Disney+’s “The Mandalorian” premiered on March 1. Still the flagship of Disney’s “Star Wars” TV shows, this season finds the show juggling a lot of narrative threads, with Katie Sackhoff’s Bo-Katan taking on a more central role in the plot.
If you’re a fan of “Mystery Science Theater 3000” but didn’t subscribe to the show’s new “Gizmoplex” streaming site, you’re in luck. Now that Season 13 has wrapped up on the “Gizmoplex,” all 13 episodes are now streaming for free on Pluto TV.
As a longtime obsessive fan, I think it’s been a very strong season, with new cast members (including the terrific Emily Marsh) gracefully blended in with previous crews of the Satellite of Love. There’s a lot of life left in the old robots.