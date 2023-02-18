Philomena Cunk looks like she knows what she’s doing. The British journalist is composed and thoughtful as she sits down with academics and writers to talk about the development of human civilization in Netflix’s five-part series “Cunk on Earth.”
Except that she is not a journalist. She definitely does not know what she is doing. And her name isn’t even Philomena Cunk.
Cunk is actually comedian Diane Morgan, playing a gloriously clueless parody of the serious BBC interviewer. And “Cunk on Earth” is a delightfully silly show in which Morgan/Cunk interviews and befuddles very smart people with very stupid questions. Just to fact-check. No, the pyramids weren’t designed that way to keep homeless people from sleeping on them. No, Jesus wasn't a victim of cancel culture. And, no, the Canadian national anthem isn’t “Pump Up the Jam” by Technotronic, although it possibly should be.
“Cunk on Earth” is the international debut of the Cunk character, who has been a hit in Britain for years on a show created by “Black Mirror” creator Charlie Brooker. The interviews are the heart of “Earth,” as Cunk wears down academics with her insistent, pointless questions.
The most obvious comparison would be to Sacha Baron Cohen’s Borat and Ali G sketches, but the key difference is that Cohen clearly wants to make his targets, especially conservative politicians like Newt Gingrich and Rudy Giuliani, look as stupid as possible.
In “Cunk on Earth,” though, all the stupidity is borne by Cunk herself, and the academics end up looking pretty good as they wearily but politely explain to her that “Dark Ages” doesn’t rhyme with “Cabbages.” Morgan is so funny as Cunk, especially when she inadvertently reveals to the subject and the viewer that she knows she’s out of her depth. “Did mummies ride bicycles?” she asks one perplexed Egyptologist, and then follows up, a little sadly, “I don’t know why I said that. I just couldn’t think of anything to say.” As an interviewer, I’ve been there, Philomena.
“Cunk on Earth” wraps the interviews up in a pitch-perfect parody of high-budget, low-nutrition educational television where the host jaunts around the globe, reducing the complexities of other cultures down to chatty soundbites.
The series runs just five half-hour episodes, which offers hope there will be more. It’s a big world out there, and there are so many dumb questions to be asked about it.
Also on streaming: At first, Paramount+’s “Picard” seemed to keep the original “Star Trek: The Next Generation” a bit at arm’s length. There was the occasional cameo, like Brent Spiner’s Data in a dream sequence in the first episode. But, in general, “Picard” wanted to tell an original story featuring Patrick Stewart as Jean-Luc Picard.
But for its third and final season, “Picard” has embraced the nostalgia, bringing back Spiner and several other cast members for a welcome reunion. It certainly has to be a better final chapter for the Enterprise crew than “Star Trek: Nemesis,” right?
“Wu-Tang: An American Saga,” premiered its third (and also final) season Wednesday on Hulu. Created by RZA, one of the founding members of the iconic hip-hop collective, the third season finds the group at the height of its fame and dealing with pressures both external and internal.