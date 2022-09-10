The director thought he was making a pro-police movie. The writer thought he was making a pro-hippie movie. The result, 1973’s fascinating “Electra Glide in Blue,” is caught between the two extremes of a polarized era, much like its hero.
That fundamental contradiction may be one of the reasons why the cult classic endures almost a half-century later. Kino Lorber just put out a new Blu-ray edition full of bonus features.
I had never seen “Electra Glide in Blue” before now, but I had heard about it, and always thought it was some kind of existential car chase movie like “Vanishing Point.” Instead, most of “Electra Glide in Blue” is like “Waiting For Godot At A Speed trap,” following the lives of bored Arizona highway patrolmen as they sit in the desert, read comic books, and bust the occasional van full of hippies.
Roughing up hippies relieves the tedium for most of the cops, such as the live-wire Zipper (Billy “Green” Bush). But the movie’s hero, John Wintergreen (Robert Blake), still holds tight to his “to serve and to protect” credo, presenting himself as a model police officer. Wintergreen is a bit of an outcast in the department, not only because he’s friendly toward the counterculture types he pulls over, but because he’s a good six inches shorter than anyone else on the force. The film heightens (no pun intended) the visual contradiction between Wintergreen and his towering fellow officers, how he seems like an innocent boy in a world of jaded men.
Wintergreen yearns to be promoted out of the highway patrol and become a detective, and he gets a chance when he stumbles across a bizarre crime scene featuring a dead recluse. Convinced it’s a murder, Wintergreen trades his black motorcycle uniform for a detective’s suit and a Stetson, and follows around star detective Harve (Mitchell Ryan) like a puppy as Harve investigates the murder (which mostly also involves hassling hippies).
The audience, however, knows the death is a suicide, not a murder, because we saw it happen in the movie’s bleak opening scene. It’s an uneasy feeling watching Wintergreen on a fool’s errand, especially when the misguided investigation inadvertently stirs up the local drug dealing ring. Things escalate between the cops and the hippies (including a car chase that includes the quintessential ‘70s car chase shot of a man flying through a plate-glass window in slow motion), finally building to the movie’s tragic final shot.
Mixing comedy and tragedy, realism and surrealism, “Electric Glide” is an odd duck of a film. It’s the only movie by director James William Guercio, who was more successful as a rock music manager for bands like Chicago and Earth, Wind and Fire, and Guercio’s stunning score for the film may be stronger than his direction.
But Guercio hired the great cinematographer Conrad Hall (“Butch Cassidy and the Sundance Kid”), and the widescreen exteriors of Monument Valley have the grandeur of a John Ford Western. That the visual splendor is contrasted against the sad, lonely lives of this new generation of motorcycle cowboys is just one more contradiction that helps make “Electra Glide” such a strange, unforgettable movie.