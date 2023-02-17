Back in 2001, I had never seen anything like Ang Lee’s “Crouching Tiger, Hidden Dragon.”
I had seen plenty of martial arts movies, of course. The 1990s were a time when Hong Kong action movies, from Jackie Chan comedies to John Woo shooters, were finding an audience in American theaters.
But “Crouching Tiger” took the balletic action of those movies (and, in many ways, outdid it) and combined it with a beautiful, romantic historical drama. Lee actually came to Madison, courtesy of the UW-Madison’s Department of Communications Arts, to screen the film at the old University Square 4 theater as a sneak preview. “Crouching Tiger” went on to become a massive box office hit worldwide and won nine Academy Awards, including Best Picture.
Over 20 years later, a 4K upgrade of “Crouching Tiger” is back in theaters, playing in Madison at Marcus Point. Because I only watched the new version via an online screening link on my desktop, I can’t speak too much to how good the new version looks, although I did notice that details in Michelle Yeoh and Chow Yun Fat’s faces seemed sharper, and the colors are richer than on my old DVD.
I assume a 4K disc will be released for home theater viewing soon, but this is a movie that’s meant to be seen in a theater. My original review from Jan. 11, 2001 has disappeared from the online archives, so I thought I’d dig it up and repost it. Just for kicks.
"Crouching Tiger, Hidden Dragon'' has one foot in the world of martial arts movies, one in the world of literate arthouse films.
Not that anyone in the film keeps both feet on the ground for very long.
Director Ang Lee has fashioned a high-flying, hard-kicking, backflipping extravaganza that somehow never neglects the complex, human side of its combatants. It succeeds as a love story, social drama, historical epic and, of course, action movie. It is one of those rare films that makes you realize that, had you missed it, you would never have seen anything quite like it anywhere else.
Another director would rush his movie to the first fight sequence, eager to show his stuff. But Lee begins "Crouching Tiger'' with about 10 minutes of rather placid exposition and character introduction.
Have patience, he seems to be telling us with a beatific smile. All in good time.
Given that the source material for the film is the fourth book in a five-volume series, the introduction is welcome. Chow Yun-Fat is the world-weary warrior Li Mu Bai, who visits Yu Shu Lien (Michelle Yeoh), an old comrade.
He's decided to hang up his spurs, so to speak, and wants to return the fabled Green Destiny sword to the local governor before retiring. Yu offers to deliver it to the gubernatorial estate, where she meets the governor's young, seemingly innocent daughter Jen (a mesmerizing Zhang Ziyi).
Not long after, a mysterious thief filches the sword, leading to a moonlit chase across the village rooftops. Like comic book superheroes, pursuer and pursued skip from roof to roof as if they were stones in a brook.
It's a fantastic scene, the first to clue the audience in that this is no ordinary, earthbound martial arts movie. Before the film is over, heroes and villains will run up walls, leap 30 feet in the air, even do battle from the tops of swaying trees.
To perform these feats, the actors were suspended from cables and harnesses high above the ground. There's no computer trickery involved (except to erase the cable lines), so watching their acrobatic antics is a thrill akin to watching the world's best dancers perform live.
Lee honors the "wuxia'' films he saw as a youth in Taiwan, sagas featuring mythic heroes who follow an ancient code of chivalry. But the heroic feats in "Crouching Tiger'' are more joyous and impressive because Lee doesn't skimp on developing his characters.
Yu and Li, for example, share a love that tradition (and perhaps fear) render unspoken. And Jen chafes under the social conventions that are forcing her into an arranged marriage. But she's not so sure the dashing rogue she met in the Gobi Desert is her destiny, either.
The film, which is in Mandarin with English subtitles, features a dizzying series of flashbacks, switchbacks, unmaskings and other plot twists that may befuddle some viewers. Green Destiny appears to have been stolen by Jade Fox (Chang Pei Pei), a legendary thief who killed Li's master years before. But maybe not.
After several marvelous, extended fight sequences, the audience gears up for the final battle. But Lee again defies expectations, giving us a lightning-quick fight that's over in seconds, and then lingering on the emotional fates of his characters in an ending that's somewhat tragic, somewhat ambiguous, and just right.