For Wisconsin Film Festival fans, it’s been a long time coming.
The last time the festival was held in person was way back in April 2019. In March 2020, just days before tickets were to go on sale for the 2020 event, organizers had to abruptly cancel it as COVID-19 numbers began to skyrocket.
The festival returned in April 2021, but like many film festivals (such as January’s Sundance Film Festival), it was an entirely virtual event. Nearly three years later, the Wisconsin Film Festival will be back in person from Thursday, April 7, to Thursday, April 14.
“We’ve had our fingers crossed since the end of the last festival that this one would be in person,” festival programmer Mike King said. “We’ve had contingencies in the back of our minds, but our intention was to be back full blast, and we’re elated that we’ll be able to do it.”
As in past years, movies will include a mix of festival premieres, special guests, short films, documentaries, foreign films, films for kids, and of course films with Wisconsin connections. The films will screen at several venues on campus, including the Union South Marquee Theatre and Shannon Hall, as well as AMC Madison 6 at Hilldale Shopping Center. (With the mall eyeing plans to repurpose the building housing the theater as part of a new redevelopment, it may be the former Sundance Cinemas’ swan song at the festival.)
On Wednesday, the festival will unveil the 2022 schedule at its annual “First Look at the Festival” event at 7 p.m. at Great Dane Hilldale, 357 Price Place. People can enjoy food and drinks, watch trailers for festival films, and most importantly get an early look at the schedule and reserve tickets before anyone else for a movie.
The schedule will be released to the public on Thursday online at 2022.wifilmfest.org and in print in the March issue of Isthmus. Those who buy a $325 all-festival pass can reserve tickets on Friday, while everyone else can start buying individual festival tickets for $12 each at noon Saturday.
King said he and the other festival programmers, including UW Cinematheque director Jim Healy, have been hunting for films to bring to the festival in the usual ways, checking out films at similar events like Sundance and the Toronto Film Festival. The only difference was that those festivals have been virtual for the past couple of years.
The result is that, for many guest filmmakers coming to Madison, the Wisconsin Film Festival will be the first time they get to see their movies with a live audience.
“We’re going to show huge movies with great sound, and lots of people coming in to share,” King said. “These will be some of the first in-person screenings for these films that may have premiered virtually at other festivals. I think it’s going to be a meaningful event.”
King said programmers looked for films that would be ideal for an in-person theatrical experience — but that experience might be different for different kinds of films.
“That can run the range from big, funny, action-packed crowd-pleasers to mind-blowing experimental movies. The festival really covers the whole gamut, and you can have really transcendental experiences in the theater,” he said.
While most of the festival schedule is still under wraps, a couple of special guests have been announced. UW-Madison graduate David Koepp, the director and screenwriter who wrote the first “Jurassic Park” and “Mission: Impossible” movies, will bring his latest movie as a screenwriter, the Steven Soderbergh thriller “KIMI,” to the festival. “KIMI” premiered last month on HBO Max, so it will be a rare chance to see the movie in a theater for both an audience and for Koepp.
“KIMI” is a conspiracy thriller, and Koepp will also present a couple of thematically similar movies, including Francis Ford Coppola’s “The Conversation.” Koepp will also show a 35mm print of his 1992 film “Death Becomes Her,” a black comedy starring Meryl Streep and Bruce Willis.
Also coming to the festival is Vietnamese American filmmaker Ham Tran, whose sci-fi kids’ adventure “Maika” premiered at this year’s Sundance Film Festival and will be part of the “Big Screens, Little Folks” program aimed at younger viewers and their parents.
King said the festival also has something special planned for the opening night screening on April 7 at Shannon Hall, traditionally one of the biggest audiences of the event. But he can’t say what it is just yet, other than that it will be a great way to welcome festivalgoers back.
“It’s going to be a warm embrace for the audience.”