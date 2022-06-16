A little advice for engaged couples: Save the money on a wedding DJ and just play the “Cha Cha Real Smooth” soundtrack on repeat. It’s packed with dance floor bangers like “Funkytown,” “WAP,” and of course “Cha Cha Slide,” which of course gives the movie its title.
The reason the soundtrack goes so hard is that “Cha Cha Real Smooth” is set in the world of bar mitzvahs. Writer-director-star Cooper Raiff plays a 22-year-old man who is perhaps a little too comfortable there, hanging out with 13-year-old boys and their moms as a way to avoid taking responsibility for his life.
“Cha Cha Real Smooth” opens Friday at Marcus Point Cinemas and also streams on Apple TV+.
In his debut, “Shithouse,” Raiff was effective as a shy, lonely college freshman who has difficulty fitting in at school. He flips that script with his performance in “Cha Cha,” playing Andrew, an extrovert who exudes “cool camp counselor” vibes. He’s especially good at getting the party started on the bar mitzvah circuit his younger brother David (Evan Assate) is on, so much so that Jewish mothers start hiring him to be the hype man at their own sons’ and daughters’ mitzvahs.
It’s at one of those parties that Andrew spies Domino (Dakota Johnson), the mother of a neurodiverse girl, Lola (Vanessa Burghardt), sitting in the corner. The movie’s prologue has established that Andrew has a thing for older women, but he also seems genuinely kind. He’s concerned that Domino and Lola aren’t having a good time, and he cajoles both of them onto the dance floor.
Before long, Andrew has befriended Domino and Lola and offers to babysit the daughter while her mother goes out for the evening. When Domino gets home, she and Andrew have some charged late-night conversations that tiptoe over the line between friends and more. Domino is ambivalent about her engagement to a lawyer (Raúl Castillo) who is often out of town on business, and her connection with Andrew is kind of an emotional fling, a chance to try on a different kind of life before settling down.
For Andrew, his fixation on Domino is emblematic of his quarter-life crisis, as he struggles with what to do with his life beyond starting conga lines and working at a fictional fast food restaurant called Meat Sticks. (I would totally eat there.)
Raiff and Johnson have enormous onscreen chemistry together, perhaps even more so because we know this relationship is inappropriate on both sides, and the scenes of them revealing themselves are very effective.
Raiff also has a good rapport with Burghardt, an actress on the autism spectrum who invests Lola with humor and dignity. This is a movie with no bad guys (not even Domino’s fiance), just good people occasionally making mistakes as they try to connect with each other, and Raiff is empathetic toward them all.
With strong supporting performances by Leslie Mann as Andrew’s mother and Brad Garrett as his stepfather, “Cha Cha Real Smooth” is fairly bold about its emotional sincerity, refusing to hide behind snark or cynicism. Just like on the dance floor, Raiff knows the secret to making a good romcom is just to get out there and not hold anything back.