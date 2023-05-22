The one benefit of streaming vs. physical media was the choices. Why have 100 DVDs clogging up a shelf when you could watch anything you want to see online?
As we all know, it hasn’t quite turned out that way. First off, if there’s something specific you want to watch, you have to figure out which streaming service it’s on and then hope it’s one of the services you pay $8.99 a month for.
Now, those streaming services are deleting their original content without warning — and since they own it and it’s not available on physical media, once it's gone, it's gone for good. The new MAX, which combined HBO MAX and Discovery+, got rid of dozens of shows and movies, and Paramount+ and Showtime has done the same.
Disney has announced that on Friday, it’s pulling dozens of its shows and movies from Disney+ and Hulu. Karen Maine, director of the delightful Shakespeare meta-comedy “Rosaline,” said on Twitter that she doesn’t have a digital copy of her own movie.
The cuts are widely seen as a cost-saving move by the streamers, since they won’t have to pay residuals (royalty payments to creators and performers) on those shows if they don’t exist. But the move seems ruthless and short-sighted, especially in the midst of a Writers Guild of America strike where creators are justifiably worried they’ll be able to make a living off of their work while the streamers make billions.
Anyway, I’m pretty bummed about this, especially since I've written about and liked several of the movies and shows that are getting the axe. So here’s a rundown of some of the things I think are worth binging before Friday, when they’re potentially lost forever.
“Rosaline” (Hulu) — This is the one that really hurts. Maine’s film, which retells the story of Romeo and Juliet from the cynical perspective of Romeo’s jilted ex (a wonderful Kaitlyn Dever) is smart and zippy for both YA and grown-up audiences.
“The Princess” (Hulu) — This very fun action movie is a similar send-up of fantasy movie tropes. A princess locked up in a castle (Zoey King) turns out to be a butt-kicking martial arts master, fighting wave after wave of bad guys. It’s like “Tangled” meets “The Raid.”
“Encore!” (Disney+) — UW-Madison grads Jason Cohen and Michael Schwartz created this absolutely delightful reality show, as the casts of high school musicals from 10, 20 or 40 years ago reunite to try and put on a show one more time. Unlike most reality TV, it’s sweet and touching.
“Earth to Ned” (Disney+) — I would have loved this show from the Jim Henson Company and head writer Eliza Skinner when I was 10. Ned is an alien who, rather than conquering Earth like his father wants, decides to host a talk show and beam up celebrities like Andy Richter and D’Arcy Carden. The puppetry is wonderful, and the (improvised) interviews are really fun.
“Y: The Last Man"(Hulu) — While a fan of the comic book series, I bailed on the TV series when it first premiered in 2020 because I was burned out on post-apocalyptic drama. But I’m enjoying it this time around. The twist in this one, that a plague kills all the men in the world except one, is irresistible, and the show imagines a vivid and violent alternate future with women running the world.
“Dollface” (Hulu) — While this comedy starring Kat Dennings as a woman struggling to get over a breakup seems like pretty familiar fare, the surreal visual flourishes provided by creator Jordan Weiss make it something truly weird and special.
“Cheaper by the Dozen” (Disney+) — I am sorry to see this go because it’s the big-screen debut of 16-year-old Baraboo actress Caylee Blosenski. Can you imagine starring in your first big movie and then, a year later, never getting to see it again?