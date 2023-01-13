In 2018, Japanese director Hirokazu Kore-eda made “Shoplifters,” a heartwarming drama about a makeshift family of thieves and con artists.
He seems to be doubling down on making movies about likable criminals with “Broker,” a tender film about another makeshift family — only this time, of baby traffickers. It’s as if Kore-eda is daring the audience not to empathize with characters doing something so obviously immoral. And the strange thing is, most of the time we do.
“Broker” is now playing at Marcus Point.
The film starts off on a rainy night in South Korea, when a young woman leaves her newborn baby in a receptacle outside a church, as if she were dropping off an overdue book at the library.
The baby is intercepted by two men who plan to find a wealthy, childless couple to sell the baby to. After all, the men reason to themselves, the church will put the child up for adoption or keep it in an orphanage. They’re just eliminating the middleman!
The men are Sang-Kyeon (Song Kang Ho, who played the father in “Parasite”), a middle-aged man who owes money to loan sharks, and Dong-Soo (Gang Dong Won), a part-time employee of the church who grew up in its orphanage. They’re clearly desperate men, not hardened career criminals. They have an affectionate brotherly relationship, and work hard to convince each other that they’re doing the right thing, or at least a not-wrong thing.
Their rationalizations are complicated when the baby’s mother, So-young (K-pop star Lee Ji Eun), shows up the next day with second thoughts about giving up her baby. The men insist that she made the right choice, and even invite her along to meet the prospective adoptive couple herself. And get a cut of their fee.
Add in a young stowaway from the orphanage, an 8-year-old boy named Hae-jin (Im Seung Soo), and “Broker” becomes a family road movie like “Little Miss Sunshine,” as the unlikely group travels in Sang-Kyeon’s clunker van to meet their potential parents/customers. Kore-eda lingers on small moments of tenderness within the group as they pretend to be the family they don’t have, with Sang-Kyeon fixing a button on So-young’s blouse, or Dong-Soo taking Hae-jin to an amusement park.
But it’s all an illusion, one that will end once they reach their destination, giving these simple scenes an underlying poignancy. There are also a pair of police officers tracking the van, all but guaranteeing that this won’t end well for the baby traffickers. This leads to an odd contradiction in the viewer’s emotions — we don’t want the traffickers to get away with their scheme, but we care for them as well.
Kore-eda introduces some more melodramatic elements, such as the suggestion that one of the characters may have committed a murder, that don’t quite fit into the gentle rhythms of “Broker.” And, at 129 minutes, those rhythms may be a little too gentle and slow. But it’s worth it for those moments of quiet feeling, such as when Sang-Kyeon tries to awkwardly reconnect with his own estranged daughter. When she rebuffs him, we feel for this crushed man — even though we also know this same man has a stolen baby back in his van.