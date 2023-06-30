Since the end of HBO’s “Succession,” Brian Cox seems hellbent on showing the world that he can do a lot more than foul-mouthed and wealthy onscreen.
Cox played a Vietnam veteran who uses fly fishing to help an Iraq War vet with PTSD in “Mending the Line,” which came out earlier this month. And in the new “The Prisoner’s Daughter,” Cox plays a tough but tender ex-convict trying to reconnect with his family in his final days.
Neither film is great — “Daughter” suffers from a by-the-numbers script by Marc Bacci — but Cox is very good in both of them, displaying a warmth and vulnerability that’s worlds away from billionaire bad dad Logan Roy. “Prisoner’s Daughter” is now playing in Madison at AMC Fitchburg 18.
In “Prisoner’s Daughter” Cox plays Max, a former boxer who turned to crime when his prizefighting career didn’t take off. After serving 12 years in prison, Max has cleaned up his act and become a mentor to the younger inmates. When he’s diagnosed with terminal pancreatic cancer, the warden believes he’s been such a model inmate that he offers to let Max live out the rest of his days under house arrest with his family.
That’s complicated. Max hasn’t seen his daughter Maxine (Kate Beckinsale) since he went into prison, and wasn’t around much before that. But Maxine, a struggling single mother to son Ezra (Christopher Convery), needs cash to pay for Ezra’s epilepsy medication. She agrees to the new arrangement if Max will pay her rent money.
Ezra is fascinated by this gruff, tattooed old man who moves into their garage, and Max teaches him how to deal with the bullies at school.
The best scenes in “Prisoner’s Daughter” are utterly plotless, just sitting with these three people as they get to know each other, and eventually, forgive each other. The scenes of Max tutoring his grandson in the truths of the world (“Do you want the kid version or the man version?” he tells Ezra) are low-key and affecting.
The older Cox and young Convery have a nice rapport on screen, but I was floored at how Beckinsale, a British actress known for posh roles in films like “The Last Days of Disco” and “Love and Friendship,” fully inhabits the role of a harried American mom, hustling from job to job to make ends meet. Director Catherine Hardwicke, who made the less-said-about-it-the-better comedy “Mafia Mamma” earlier this year, is much more in her comfort zone in a character drama. She’s adept at playing to all three actors’ strengths and finds beauty in the bleached-out world of working class Las Vegas, in the places where the tourists don’t go.
Unfortunately, plot intrudes in the form of Tyler (Tyson Ritter, frontman of the emo rock band All-American Rejects), Ezra’s violent, drug-addicted father. Tyler pops in now and then to harass the family, setting up a violent showdown with Max that we know is inevitable.
While the three lead characters are nuanced, Tyler is such a one-dimensional villain that he might as well be wearing a T-shirt that says “dirtbag.” The movie stumbles into melodrama whenever he shows up.
Still, “The Prisoner’s Daughter” works as an actors’ showcase, particularly in showing how Cox and Beckinsale can thrive in roles very different from what they usually get.