There’s a scene in Emma Seligman’s “Bottoms” where two characters meet at a restaurant called “But I’m a Diner.”
To most viewers, it’s just an odd name. But a certain subset of the audience will catch the callback to the 1996 indie comedy classic “But I’m a Cheerleader,” where Natasha Lyonne played a repressed teenager who overcomes conversion therapy to embrace her queer identity.
Those who love “Cheerleader,” “Heathers” and other over-the-top comedies that push the already heightened contradictions of high school life to bizarre extremes will absolutely love “Bottoms.” It’s raunchy and silly, and has more blood spatters than the average slasher movie. And it’s so much fun.
Rachel Sennott, who starred in Seligman’s delightful acidic debut feature “Shiva Baby,” plays PJ. She’s a brash high schooler who dwells at the bottom rung of the school hierarchy with her awkward best friend Josie (Ayo Edebiri). Both girls are queer, but the one good thing they can say about their school is that they aren’t discriminated against because of their sexuality. “We don’t hate you because you’re gay,” they’re told. “We hate you because you’re gay, untalented and ugly.”
Joining the long-standing cinematic tradition of horny teenagers with bad ideas, PJ suggests to Josie that they start an after-school girls’ fight club. Ostensibly, self-defense and female empowerment will be the club’s mission. But PJ’s ulterior motive is that she hopes the girls — especially head cheerleader Isabel (Havana Rose Liu) — will bond so strongly that PJ will have a better shot at sleeping with one of them.
Things get off to a rocky start as the girls punch and kick each other with blood-spattered abandon. But as their cuts and bruises heal, so do the young women’s self-esteem, and they start building an unlikely sisterhood that cuts across social strata.
Meanwhile, the rest of the school treats the star quarterback Jeff (Nicholas Galitzine) as a god — no, literally, there’s a mural in the cafeteria of Michelangelo’s Sistine Chapel mural with Jeff’s face instead of Adam’s — and are prepping for the upcoming game against the school’s top rival. It’s a rivalry that has led to a body count in previous matches, foreshadowing that the girls’ new combat skills may come in handy.
“Bottoms” (which Sennott also co-wrote) floats several levels above reality, every character a laugh-out-loud stereotype. The most grounded may be former NFL player Marshawn Lynch as a teacher and fight club adviser, whose reaction shots at his students’ increasingly unhinged antics are perfection.
But within that exaggerated universe, Sennott and Edebiri display a sweet chemistry not unlike Michael Cera and Jonah Hill in “Superbad,” two nerds whose eagerness to elevate their status threatens their friendship. Edebiri gives a charming awkwardness to Josie, while Sennott’s arch bravado masks PJ’s own insecurities.
The fact that both actresses are a decade older than their teen characters is a fittingly weird flourish for an over-the-top comedy that deserves its own “But I’m a Cheerleader”-level cult status. The first rule about “Bottoms” is that you should always talk about “Bottoms.”