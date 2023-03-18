Matt Ruskin’s “Boston Strangler” can be seen as an update, and something of a rebuke, to the 1968 movie “The Boston Strangler.” That film, based on a horrific true-life case, followed heroic detectives who hunted the man who allegedly killed 13 women in Boston between 1962 and 1964.
Ruskin’s movie, now playing on Hulu, follows the case from the perspective of two female reporters who broke the story and exposed the incompetence of the police.
Keira Knightley plays Boston Herald American reporter Loretta McLaughlin, who is frustrated at being relegated to the lifestyle desk, where her hottest assignment is to review a new toaster. (I can personally attest that the lifestyle desk is actually great, and I’d be delighted to review a new toaster.) Nevertheless, McLaughlin keeps pushing her rumpled editor Jack (Chris Cooper) for juicier assignments, and needles her male colleagues by posting clippings from their competitors on a bulletin board titled “You’ve Been Scooped.”
Looking for a good story, McLaughlin spies a small story buried deep inside the paper about an elderly woman who was found murdered in her apartment. Then a second woman is killed, then a third. Jack thinks the cases aren’t worth pursuing, calling the victims “nobodies.” But on her own time McLaughin does some investigating and finds that the grisly details of each case match up. Specifically, each woman was strangled with her own pantyhose, wrapped around her neck in a bow. “Like a gift,” one detective says grimly.
The story of a serial killer loose in Boston gets McLaughlin her first front page story, and a lot of angry pushback from the police commissioner (Bill Camp). When more victims are found, Jack assigns a more seasoned reporter, Jean Cole (Carrie Coon) to partner with her in investigating the crimes.
“Boston Strangler” is a moody thriller, painted in dour greens and grays, and Ruskin conveys the horror of the crimes without sensationalizing them. Two of the attacks we don’t see, but hear, letting our imaginations fill in the unsettling rest.
Knightley and Coon deliver strong performances as the two reporters, piecing together clues, interviewing witnesses, and navigating sexism both in the police department and within their own newsroom. Attempts to show the women balancing their work with their home life are less successful — every time Loretta’s husband (Morgan Spector) grouses that she’s not home enough with the kids, we’re as itchy as she is to get back to work.
Part of the ongoing fascination with the Boston Strangler case is that it was closed but never really solved — a handyman named Albert DeSalvo (David Dastmalchian) confessed to the crimes as part of a plea agreement but was convicted of a different crime. “Boston Strangler” speculates that Boston police, who were out of their league in trying to catch the murderer, were too quick to accept DeSalvo’s confession at face value in the interests of expediency.
This speculation is the weakest part of the movie, which is labeled “inspired by a true story.” While Ruskin doesn’t distort the facts, he colors in a lot of the blank spaces between the facts with as-yet-unproven theories. Much stronger is its portrayal of two intrepid female reporters, determined to speak for 13 women who couldn’t speak for themselves.