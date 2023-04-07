You might have watched Bob Ross on public television. You might have painted “happy little clouds” along with him. You might have even pledged $20 a month to get a free Bob Ross tote bag.
But you’ve never seen him like you do in “Paint,” writer-director Brit McAdams’ dry and funny comedy that features Owen Wilson as a Bob Ross-like celebrity dauber. “Paint” is now playing in Madison theaters at Marcus Point, AMC Fitchburg 18 and Flix Brewhouse Madison.
Wilson plays Carl Nargle, the wildly popular host of a painting show at a public television station in Burlington, Vermont. Every afternoon, Vermonters gather around their TVs to watch Carl soothingly guide them through a nature painting. Wilson has the Bob Ross look down cold — Western shirt, pipe, gigantic perm — as well as the soft-spoken corniness. Carl calls a bush he’s painting “Miss Marcy” for some reason, and signs off every episode by telling his viewers “Thank you for going to a special place with me.”
Off camera, Carl is just as soft-spoken, but a bit of a prima donna. He’s been taking his audience to the same “special place” for a while, painting the same landscapes over and over. And he’s used his gentle charm to sleep his way through the entire female staff at the station, to the chagrin of his producer and ex-girlfriend Katherine (Michaela Watkins).
While he’s regarded as a Vermont natural treasure (“Tied for No. 4 with ‘Snow’”), deep down he’s insecure about his worth as an artist. The vaunted Burlington Museum of Art has never displayed any of his 4,300 paintings.
Carl’s comfortable life is shaken up when the station manager (Stephen Root, perfectly cast) hires a second painter, a vivacious young woman named Ambrosia (Ciara Renée). Ambrosia attracts a younger, hipper audience with her paintings, which include UFOs and light sabers.
As the viewers and the station employees gravitate toward Ambrosia, Carl becomes cadmium green with envy. Pretty soon the two artists are in an “All About Eve”-style struggle for supremacy.
McAdams co-directed the 2006 documentary “Triviatown,” about the annual trivia competition in Stevens Point, Wisconsin, and he has a wonderful and empathetic eye for small-town eccentricity. While there are plenty of gags at Carl’s expense (in flashbacks set 22 years earlier, he looks exactly the same), and “Paint” is at heart a portrait of toxic masculinity, it’s a pretty genial one.
Those who revere Ross might not like the satirical liberties that McAdams takes with his persona, but “Paint” never feels mean-spirited, and Wilson’s performance is charmingly understated. We kind of feel bad for Carl as unhappy little clouds hover over his life, and he’s forced to grow as a person and an artist, an old dog who needs to learn some new brushstrokes.