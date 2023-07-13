There are two things that are absolutely essential to Canadian identity. One is tolerance. The other is hockey.
They come into sharp conflict in “Black Ice,” Hubert Davis’ searing documentary exposing racism against Black and Indigenous hockey players throughout Canadian history. The film opens Friday at AMC Fitchburg 18.
Much of “Black Ice” features first-person interviews with Black hockey players talking about their love of the game since they were young, and how that love has been tested by the racism they’ve experienced from fans, coaches and fellow players.
Former National Hockey League player Akim Aliu broke the public silence about racism in hockey in 2019 when he accused Calgary Flames coach Bill Peters of directing racial slurs toward him when Peters coached Aliu on a minor league team a decade earlier. Wayne Simmonds of the Philadelphia Flyers had a banana thrown at him on the ice by a fan during an exhibition game. Nearly every current and former player onscreen tells a story about having the “n” word hurled their way during the game, often when they were just kids.
Then there are the microaggressions. Coaches give Black players the impression that they’re not smart enough for key scoring roles (“uncoachable” is a favorite euphemism used), instead relegated to being enforcers on the ice. They are often the only Black person in the locker room, socially isolated from others.
Harvel Tinker, the father of Olympic medalist Saroya Tinker, talks about whenever he enters a hockey arena, the first thing he does is look for Black faces in the stands or in the team photos on the walls. If he doesn’t see any, he adjusts his demeanor to be as unthreatening as possible. “I try not to let those things stress me out,” he says. “I want to make people feel comfortable.”
“Black Ice” wants to make people feel uncomfortable, especially Canadians who mistakenly believe that racism is an American problem that stops at the border. McGill University professor Debra Thompson notes that it “pushes at the boundaries of the Canadian imagination” to suggest systemic racism in the country, so many Canadians politely refuse to see it.
“Black Ice” shows how hockey has been a big part of Black Canadian history, dating back to the Coloured Hockey League started in the 1800s in Nova Scotia. The film tells the story of Herb Carnegie, still considered one of the best to play the game, but never signed by an NHL team because no owner wanted to be the first to break the color barrier.
If I have a quibble with “Black Ice,” is that it focuses exclusively on Canadian hockey. But maybe that’s a homer instinct, because that focus excludes star defenseman Chris Nelson, who played for the University of Wisconsin-Madison in the 1980s and never realized his dream of being the first Black player to play in both the NHL and on the U.S. Olympic team.
But Davis is a Canadian filmmaker, and “Black Ice” is intended as a splash of cold water in the face of his home country and its beloved sport. The documentary ends with signs of change on the ice, and will hopefully will spark some necessary change in the stands as well.