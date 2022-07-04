When my optometrist told me I should watch FX’s “The Old Man,” that’s when I really took notice.
I was already interested in the series, given that it’s an espionage thriller starring two terrific actors, Jeff Bridges and John Lithgow. But when the person I’ve literally put in charge of taking care of my vision tells me it’s worth seeing, I pay attention.
He’s right, of course. “The Old Man,” which drops new episodes on FX on Thursday and the following day on Hulu, is a terrific limited series full of brutal action and surprisingly deep characterizations. I can’t get enough of it.
Bridges plays Dan Chase, a former CIA agent who has spent decades on the run after a questionable stint in Afghanistan in the 1980s, where he reportedly went “Lawrence of Arabia.” Lithgow is his former handler, Harold Harper, who has since become assistant director of the FBI.
When Chase surfaces, a lot of secrets Harper would prefer stay buried surface with him. Harper sends all of the federal resources available to him (and some dirtier off-the-books resources as well) to bring down Chase dead or alive. Although, given what Chase knows, Harper clearly but reluctantly prefers dead.
At 72, Bridges recently went through a bout of COVID and cancer treatment, but “The Old Man” doesn’t treat him like an old man. The show is filled with some two-fisted fights and chases that really put the Dude through the wringer, and Bridges seems to relish the chance to get his floppy hair mussed up. He uses his innate likability to win over the audience while still making clear that, if pushed, he has done and will do some very bad things.
And while Lithgow has played some wonderful villains over the course of his long career (“Blow Out,” “Dead Ringers”), his Harper is more of an adversary than a villain, like Tommy Lee Jones was to Harrison Ford in “The Fugitive.” Still grieving the loss of a child, and feeling paternal warmth toward a young FBI analyst (Alia Shawkat), Lithgow also draws some empathy from the audience.
“The Old Man” is a tense battle of wills between these two friends turned foes. Director Jon Watts is best known for the recent Tom Holland “Spider-Man” movies, but before that he made a wickedly violent rural noir called “Cop Car.” He has a knack for realistic, drawn-out action sequences where it’s unclear until the very end which combatant has the upper hand.
The show throws jaw-dropping twists and turns at the viewer in every episode, and the acting is terrific, including Amy Brenneman as a lonely middle-aged woman who bonds with Dan. Dan also has two wonderful dogs, nicknamed Dave and Carol, who may be more deadly than he is if he snaps his fingers. Dave and Carol are good dogs, and “The Old Man” is a very good show.
Also on streaming: The final four hours of the fourth season of “Stranger Things” dropped on Netflix on Friday, just in time for Fourth of July viewing. I need to catch up on the entire season, but my understanding is that I’ll be listening to a lot of Kate Bush when I’m done.
It seems awfully soon for there to be another murder in the Arconia, but Hulu’s “Only Murders in the Building” must have wanted to be sure to capitalize on last year’s surprise hit. Steve Martin, Martin Short and Selena Gomez have another close-to-home killing to solve, as their apartment building’s board president is found with a knitting needle in her chest. The first two episodes are on Hulu now, with new ones released each Tuesday.