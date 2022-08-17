I could have used a rehearsal before watching HBO’s “The Rehearsal.”
Just some sort of dry run to let me know what kind of strange, funny and unsettling series I was getting into, much like what the people on Nathan Fielder’s show go through. Then again, nothing can really prepare you for “The Rehearsal,” which is part prank show, part personal documentary and part existential nightmare, in which you’re constantly wondering what’s real and what’s staged.
Fielder is a Canadian comedian best known for the Comedy Central series “Nathan For You,” a parody of reality shows like “Bar Rescue” where the host helps a struggling small business owner turn things around. On “Nathan,” Fielder would coach his clients to enact hilariously elaborate schemes, such as a coffee shop owner rebranding as a “Dumb Starbucks." Part of the fun was seeing how far Fielder could get his customers to go.
“The Rehearsal” takes that idea an evolutionary step further. Fielder offers his subjects the chance to “rehearse” a difficult decision or conversation they’ve been putting off. Basically, they act out potential scenarios before a big moment, like most of us do in our heads. (Does anybody else try to avoid imagining the best-case-scenario outcome in their mind for fear that will somehow “jinx” it? Just me?)
In the first episode, a man wants to confess to his bar trivia partner that he’s been lying about having an advanced degree. So Fielder not only hires an actress to play the friend so the man can practice his confession, he creates an entire scale replica of the bar in a warehouse, including hiring actors to play the other customers, the bartender, even the trivia night host.
The cracked genius of Fielder’s comedy is that as his schemes get bigger and crazier, each step forward somehow makes logical sense. At least they make sense if you had an army of out-of-work actors, an unlimited budget from HBO, and no awareness of the boundary between reality and fantasy.
As bizarre as that first episode was, it did not prepare viewers for how deep down the rabbit hole this season (which ends Friday) has gone. Fielder’s second client is a woman named Angela who was unsure about having children, so Fielder constructs an elaborate rehearsal where, over the course of two months, she experiences what it’s like raising a son from birth to age 18, using a rotating cast of child actors.
Fielder is so taken by the experiment that he decides to join in and “co-parent” the child actors with Angela. It's as if a scientist decided to crawl into the maze with the rat. It’s all fake, and yet it’s all played to feel real — Fielder and Angela even get into arguments about which faith to raise their fake child in. At one point, Fielder has such trouble with his troubled 15-year-old “son” that he “resets” the experiment back to the cheerful 6-year-old version.
The signature move of “The Rehearsal” is to make the viewer think we’re watching a real person, in a real location, only to reveal that we’re actually watching an actor on a set. It’s impossible to get your bearings, or to even know how to react to a given moment. Is that a real expression of emotion, or a rehearsed performance? Or, somehow, both? And while Fielder takes pains to look the worst to the viewer, how do these real people feel about being manipulated on camera like this?
“It’s silly and serious,” Fielder said defensively about the project in last week’s episode, during an argument with Angela (or with an actress playing Angela? Honestly, the lines are blurring in my head.) “Life’s complicated. It can be more than one thing.”
It seemed like the perfect summation of “The Rehearsal.” Maybe too perfect — like it was a well-rehearsed response Fielder had ready for critics of the show.
Also on streaming: Do go back to Rockford with “A League of Their Own,” Amazon Video’s new series adaptation of Penny Marshall’s 1992 film about a women’s baseball team, the Rockford Peaches. Abbi Jacobson of “Broad City” has made the show both a tribute and an update to the original movie, including putting queer characters front and center on the team.
Given all the havoc wreaked in Marvel movies and TV shows over the years, it might be good for superheroes to lawyer up. In comes the latest Marvel series, “She-Hulk: Attorney At Law,” premiering Thursday on Disney+. Tatiana Maslany of “Orphan Black” plays the green litigator and brother of the Hulk (Mark Ruffalo). It looks like a lot of fun, and I’m hoping for a crossover episode where she goes to trial against Harvey Birdman.