As someone who has read Tony Hillerman mystery novels for over 30 years, the news that there would be another attempt to adapt his books to the screen triggered both excitement and worry.
Hillerman’s books are perfectly suited to be made into movies and TV shows. The mysteries following a pair of Navajo tribal police detectives solving crime in the American Southwest are full of twisty plots, great characters and spectacular locations you don’t see in other shows. Since Hillerman died in 2006, his daughter Anne has ably kept the series going.
But previous attempts to adapt Hillerman’s books have been mixed. A 1991 version of “The Dark Wind” was documentary filmmaker Errol Morris’ only foray into narrative filmmaking, and not a successful departure. A few adaptations for PBS’ “Mystery!” series were fine but unmemorable.
Now comes a new limited series, “Dark Winds,” which premiered last week on AMC and its streaming site AMC+. And, so far, it seems like it finally does Hillerman right, not only capturing the tone of his novels but deviating from them in interesting ways.
Much like “Bosch” and other streaming shows, “Dark Winds” devotes an entire season to adapting one book, in this case Hillerman’s 1978 novel “Listening Woman.” Things kick off with a tense armored car heist in Gallup, New Mexico, involving masked men, rifles and a helicopter. When the escaping helicopter is lost somewhere over remote reservation land, it becomes the problem of Navajo Lt. Joe Leaphorn (Zach McClarnon).
Leaphorn is more interested in solving the double murder of two Native Americans at a local motel. But because the reservation is technically federal land, that case falls under the jurisdiction of local FBI head Whitover (Noah Emmerich), and the all-white feds never seem to take much interest in solving crimes involving locals. One of the elements from Hillerman’s books that the show captures well is the tense, unequal relationship between the feds and the local tribal police. Emmerich plays an arrogant bigot who calls Leaphorn “chief” and “Kemosabe.”
But Whitover does want that missing helicopter. He makes it clear that if Leaphorn wants FBI resources to help him with his murder case, he needs to use his knowledge of the reservation to help find that chopper full of stolen cash. McClarnon is perfectly cast as Leaphorn, a grave but not humorless sleuth who combines his tracking and detecting skills with his intimate knowledge of the people and traditions of the Navajo Nation.
“Dark Winds” pairs Leaphorn with Jim Chee (Kiowa Gordon), a new detective who didn’t appear in the Hillerman series until a few books later. And while Hillerman’s Chee was naive and idealistic, the show’s version is a cocky hotshot, dismissive of the ancient customs of his people. As the series goes on, we learn unexpected details about Chee that will certainly surprise, and perhaps annoy, fans of the book.
I liked this new Chee. His abrasiveness allows more dramatic sparks to fly with the more patient Leaphorn and his hard-nosed Sergeant Bernadette Manuelito (Jessica Matten), another character who doesn’t appear until way later in the books.
While Hillerman was white, his attention to detail and respect for native culture was evident in his writing. But times have changed, and it’s a welcome development that “The Dark Winds” features an entirely Native American lineup of writers and directors, including showrunner Graham Roland, and director Chris Eyre, who made the 1998 indie hit “Smoke Signals.”
Their presence behind the camera gives “Dark Winds” an authenticity and appreciation for Navajo culture that previous adaptations couldn’t have.
Also on streaming: The new Marvel projects are flying fast and furious, with a new TV show or movie coming every month lately. Sandwiched between two big blockbuster movies, May’s “Doctor Strange in the Multiverse of Madness” and July’s “Thor: Love and Thunder” is the Disney+ show “Ms. Marvel.”
Based on the comic book series, “Ms. Marvel” stars Iman Vellani as Kamala Khan, a Muslim American high school girl in New Jersey who goes from being an Avengers fangirl to a superhero herself when she acquires the powers of Captain Marvel. Aside from being a big step forward in diversifying the Marvel Cinematic Universe, the show looks like a sheer delight.
Fans of Seth MacFarlane’s sci-fi dramedy “The Orville” can rejoice. After a wait of over three years, the show, which originally aired on FOX with MacFarlane’s animated comedies like “Family Guy” and “The Cleveland Show,” premieres its third season on Hulu Wednesday. Based on the trailer, it looks like the visual effects got a serious upgrade from network television.