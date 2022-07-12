It’s probably not the most surprising thing that the new show “Loot” is not on Amazon Prime. I can’t imagine Jeff Bezos would look too kindly on a comedy whose main character seems to be based on Bezos’ ex-wife, MacKenzie Scott. Instead, it’s on Apple TV+, where I’m sure Tim Cook is laughing himself silly.
He may be the only one. “Loot,” which premieres new episodes on Fridays, is fine and witty in spots. But given that it stars the incomparable Maya Rudolph, has a very funny supporting cast including Joel Kim Booster and Ron Funches, and was created by Alan Yang and Matt Hubbard of “Parks and Recreation,” we should get more bang for the buck.
And there are certainly a lot of bucks on screen. Rudolph plays Molly Novak, the wife of tech billionaire John (Adam Scott in little more than a cameo), floating in a bubble of extreme wealth. The show’s best jokes satirize the world of superyachts and private jets, such as a running gag where celebrity chef David Chang hangs around in Molly’s kitchen, microwaving burritos for her.
When Molly discovers that one of the swimming pools on her new yacht is a little small, she decides that it’s a perfect size for her dogs. In her mind, she’s a good person, making the best of a bad situation, and the triumph of Rudolph’s performance is that we like and identify with someone so unlike us.
When John is caught having an affair with his assistant, they divorce, and Molly gets a whopping $87 billion in the settlement. Adrift and unhappy, she discovers there’s a charitable foundation in her name, and decides, Mackenzie Scott-style, that she will use her billions to help others.
Of course, “helping others” is not something Molly is used to, and “Loot” shows her tone-deaf attempts at being charitable, such as dispensing expensive gift bags at a women’s homeless shelter. She clashes immediately with the no-nonsense head of the foundation, Sofia Salinas (Michaela Jaé Rodriguez), who would love Molly’s money but not her clueless enthusiasm.
Somewhat surprisingly, much of “Loot” is a traditional workplace comedy set in the offices and boardroom at the foundation, with Molly struggling to fit in among the do-gooders. The problem is that Yang and Hubbard seem so determined to make “Loot” a “nice” show in the vein of “Parks & Rec” or Apple TV+’s own “Ted Lasso” that there’s not much conflict between the characters. “Your life is completely frictionless,” Sofia complains to Molly. The show is kind of the same way, as the characters are all generally pretty sweet to each other, and any disagreements are quickly resolved before a half-hour episode is over.
“Loot” was just renewed for a second season, so there’s time for the show to improve the way “Parks & Rec” did. But so far, watching this talented cast not get much to do feels like watching an expensive sports car puttering 20 miles under the speed limit on the highway.
Also on streaming: As light as “Loot” is, Apple TV+ also goes pitch dark with its new drama series “Black Bird,” which premiered last Friday. Taron Egerton plays a prison inmate who tries to get a serial killer incarcerated with him (Paul Walter Hauser) to confess to his crimes. The series was created by novelist Dennis Lehane (“Shutter Island,” “Mystic River”), which heightens my interest considerably.
To paraphrase Ronald Reagan, the most dangerous eight words in the English language are “I’m Nathan Fielder, and I’m here to help.” Following his hilarious Comedy Central series “Nathan For You,” where he went to ridiculous lengths to “aid” local businesses, Fielder returns with “The Rehearsal” Friday on HBO and HBO Max. Fielder constructs elaborate, “Synedoche, New York”-size simulations for ordinary people to “rehearse” key moments in their lives, making for a show that’s part prank series, part existential exploration.