The opening shot of Michael Neelsen’s true crime documentary “Beyond Human Nature” is an overhead shot of a Green Bay paper mill. The top of the plant’s giant smokestack is a black hole in the center of the frame, much like how the case of Tom Monfils has a giant black hole in its heart.
But Neelsen turns that black hole of uncertainty into a feature rather than a bug. “Beyond Human Nature” doesn’t solve the notorious Monfils case and doesn’t try to. Instead, it’s a gripping documentary that looks fairly at all sides of a complicated case that has divided Green Bay for over three decades.
Neelsen, a former Madison filmmaker who now lives in Milwaukee, last made a documentary about Brett Favre leaving the Packers called “Last Day at Lambeau,” so he has a thing for making movies on topics that get argued about in Green Bay bars. The film played at the Wisconsin Film Festival and was released Tuesday on video on demand from 1091 Pictures.
On Nov. 22, 1992, Monfils’ body was found at the bottom of a two-story pulp vat at the paper mill. Police arrested six of Monfils’ co-workers for murder, charging that Monfils was murdered in retaliation for telling police that one of the co-workers, Keith Kutska, had been stealing electrical wire from the mill. All six men were convicted of first-degree murder in 1995.
But an alternate theory emerged and persisted, that Monfils committed suicide after police accidentally released audio recordings of Monfils’ accusations to the co-workers. Supporters of that theory include, surprisingly, Monfils’ brother, who firmly believes that the six convicted men weren’t smart enough to pull off a murder conspiracy. Neelsen’s approach is not to try to untangle the knots in the story, but to show the facets of such a twisted case, and wonder how good people on both sides could come to such different conclusions.
Veteran documentary filmmaker Errol Morris (a UW-Madison graduate) would likely appreciate how Neelsen interviews each subject with curiosity and skepticism. The impressionistic visual style the film brings to dramatic reenactments of the case is reminiscent of Morris’ technique in “The Thin Blue Line” and “The Fog of War.” (An animated map of the factory floor is a particularly effective motif in laying out different theories of how the death might have happened.)
Of the six convicted men, Kutska (considered the ringleader) remains in prison and is up for parole this year. Three others served their full sentences, one died in prison, and a sixth, Mike Piaskowski, had his conviction overturned in 2001.
It’s a testament to the even-handedness of “Beyond Human Nature” that Neelsen recently held one screening in Green Bay with special guests who think the Monfils Six were innocent, and another screening in Milwaukee with guests who think they’re guilty.
I came away from “Beyond Human Nature” with my own take on what happened on that cold day in 1992, but more importantly came away feeling sympathy for almost everyone involved, haunted by the aftermath of a case that remains forever in limbo, at least in the public consciousness.