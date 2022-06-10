Late in Terence Davies’ “Benediction,” the poet Siegfried Sassoon (played as a young man by Jack Lowden, and as an older man by Peter Capaldi) is dragged to see a frothy musical called “Stop the World — I Want to Get Off.”
The title neatly encapsulates Sassoon’s dispirited worldview. He begins the movie as an angry young man, using his poetry to futilely rage against the horrors of World War I. He ends the film as an angry old man, convinced he has wasted a life that should have been snuffed out in the trenches. When he says, “I wish that I had been killed in the war,” you believe him.
If that seems too bleak to bear, Davies tells Sassoon’s story with beautiful writing and elegant cinematic precision. “Benediction” mixes past and present, narration and images, performance and documentary footage, into a visual poetry that will be familiar to fans of the British filmmaker’s previous works (“A Quiet Passion," "Sunset Song").
Most of the film focuses on Lowden as the young Sassoon, considered one of the greats of the World War I-era poets for his ability to put the unspeakable horrors of the Great War into verse. In a bravura opening scene that sets the tone for the film, Davies mixes gut-churning images of soldiers killed in the war with Sassoon’s unsparing words, read by Lowden.
After seeing the carnage with his own eyes as an officer, Sassoon refuses to return to the front, expecting he will be court-martialed and perhaps shot for treason. Instead, due to his upper-class connections, he’s admitted to an army hospital for “convalescence.” Instead of being grateful, he’s furious at being denied the principled martyrdom he sought at a military tribunal.
At the hospital, the distraught Sassoon meets a kindly doctor (Ben Daniels) who tries to help him live a meaningful life amid such a dark time. He also meets a fellow poet at the hospital, Wilfred Owen (Matthew Tennyson), who edits the hospital’s literary journal.
The connection between Owen and Sassoon is palpable, and in another time and place, they would be free to be more than friends. Davies, a master of restraint, can suggest the churning emotions between the two men with a mere furtive glance or half-hidden smile. But when Owen is sent to the front, we know what will happen next.
After the war, Sassoon tumbles into the Bohemian post-war party scene known as the “Bright Young Things,” embarking on self-destructive affairs with a series of unreliable men. While Davies has scripted some clever Oscar Wilde-style banter for these scenes (“Friends may come, friends may go, but enemies are always faithful”), there’s a bitterness to these failed relationships. Sassoon seems to punish himself by committing to unfaithful partners.
Eventually, Sassoon marries a nice woman, Hester Gatty (Kate Phillips as a younger woman, Gemma Jones as an older woman), for the sake of appearances. Their wedding is so gloomy it’s almost funny. It’s at the end of the film that we see the bitter fruits of Sassoon’s decision to submerge his true self, as the older Sassoon (Capaldi) berates his wife and son without mercy.
At the end, he sits alone in the room, unable to connect with the world around him, unable to reckon with his survivor’s guilt. “All my life I feel like I’ve been waiting for a catastrophe to happen,” Sassoon says at one point. The tragedy of his life may be that it never did, and he had to live with it.