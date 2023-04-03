When I first saw the trailer for “Air,” I thought that only in America would somebody try to make an underdog movie about a shoe company worth $189 billion.
Yet, somehow, director/co-star Ben Affleck and writer Alex Convery made me root for Nike. Like “Ford vs. Ferrari” or “Moneyball," "Air” is an enormously entertaining tale of corporate derring-do, with clever writing and a slew of strong performances. It opens Wednesday in Madison theaters at Marcus Point, Marcus Palace, AMC Fitchburg 18 and Flix Brewhouse Madison.
Part of the trick of “Air” is that we’re not really rooting for Nike so much as one underdog in one failing division of the brand. In 1984, when “Air” is set, Nike was primarily thought of as a shoe for joggers, and was well behind Converse and Adidas in the growing basketball shoe market.
Sonny Vaccaro (Matt Damon) is determined to change that. A marketing executive with a sharp eye for new talent, Vaccaro scouts high school basketball games looking for the next phenom that Nike can sign to a licensing deal. Vaccaro proposed a half-court-shot of an idea — spend all of the company’s licensing budget not on several new players but on just one — a young man from North Carolina named Michael Jordan.
Most everyone knows what happens next. Jordan transforms basketball, and together Jordan and Nike revolutionize the relationship between sports and business forever. But the fun of “Air” is that nobody on screen knows this will happen, and that putting all their chips on one player seems reckless. So we watch the prescient Vaccaro tries to convince skeptical co-workers (Chris Tucker and Jason Bateman), Nike founder Phil Knight (Affleck) and, most significantly, Jordan and his family to take the shot.
Jordan himself is mostly offscreen in “Air,” aside from game clips and a stand-in actor (Damien Young) who is barely glimpsed from behind. The star is Damon’s Vaccaro, a rumpled middle-aged loner whose eyes light up when he describes what he sees in Jordan that makes him not just great, but the greatest.
There’s an appealing Mutt-and-Jeff chemistry between Damon and his old “Good Will Hunting” partner Affleck on screen, as Vaccaro’s beige polos and slacks contrast against the flashy Knight’s wraparound shades and grape-purple leggings — the exact same shade as his Porsche.
“Air” is mostly a series of tense, crackling conversations, over telephones and in offices and boardrooms. The best of them all features Damon and Viola Davis as Jordan’s mother Deloris, sizing each other up at a backyard picnic table. Sometimes all you need for a great scene is two fine actors and some interesting things for them to say to each other.
The supporting cast is a rogue’s gallery of fine actors — in addiction to Bateman and Tucker, Chris Messina plays a proudly sleazy agent. And Matthew Maher is very funny as Nike’s in-house shoe designer, who brings an almost mystical intensity to creating the shoe that would be forever known as the Air Jordan.
The movie does go a little overboard with its ‘80s kitsch. In addition to cramming the soundtrack with Reagan-era pop hits, Vaccaro’s co-workers can be seen in the office playing with Rubik’s Cubes, Coleco Head-to-Head Football, even Trivial Pursuit. At some point, I was expecting Matt Damon to walk into work cradling a Cabbage Patch Doll.
But take away the tchotchkes, and “Air” is a real crowd-pleaser that somehow turns what was probably the 15th most interesting thing Michael Jordan ever did in his life into a rousing drama.