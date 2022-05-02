It’s been three years since the last season of HBO’s “Barry.” And it doesn’t look like Barry has slept since then.
Wild-eyed, unshaven, his face a death mask of pain and rage, Bill Hader’s Barry Berkman is having a full-blown meltdown on the third season of “Barry,” which aired its second episode Sunday night on HBO and HBO MAX. The series, created by Hader and Alec Berg, has always been astonishingly dark comedy. But how on earth does Barry come back from this?
To recap, Barry is an Iraq War vet who found an unhappy but lucrative post-war career as a hit man, because killing was the only thing he was good at. Moving to Los Angeles, Barry pursues an unlikely dream of becoming an actor — even if he’s bad at it, it makes him feel good about himself in a way murder-for-hire doesn’t.
But as every aspiring actor in Hollywood knows, that day job always seems to get in the way of your dreams. By the end of Season 1, Barry had murdered the detective girlfriend of his acting coach, Mr. Cousineau (Henry Winkler), the closest thing Barry had to a father figure. Barry tried to stick to a no-kill policy in Season 2, which failed in spectacular fashion, as Barry killed literally dozens of Chechen and Bolivian bad guys in the season finale. (If you need to catch up, the first two seasons are on HBO MAX, and as each episode is only a half-hour, it’s a pretty quick binge.)
Having fallen off the no-murdering wagon, Barry is desperate for redemption in Season 3. His crackpot plan is to take Mr. Cousineau hostage and get the coach an acting job, hoping that reviving Cousineau's decades-dead acting career will somehow make up for Barry murdering his girlfriend. It’s such a dark perversion of the aspiring actor’s dream — “Oh god, I need this job!” — that it’s almost breathtaking. Cousineau, meanwhile, has realized Barry killed his girlfriend, and is playing along while trying to escape Barry’s clutches.
It’s hard to remember Hader was once an affable comic actor from “Saturday Night Live” and movies like “Trainwreck,” because he’s so scarily believable as Barry. The character was at best an antihero in the first two seasons, but it’s impossible to see him as anything other than the villain now. Even his attempts at being a good person somehow seem more troubling, because they always lead to such bad ends.
And yet “Barry” is still, incredibly, very funny. How can one show include such violence and moral depravity and a silly sight gag in which Cousineau is chased through a backyard by dozens of dogs of all shapes and sizes? There’s also a great running joke about how many bridges Cousineau burned in Hollywood when he was a difficult working actor decades ago — one casting agent says he “brought a loaded gun to a ‘Full House’ audition."
Winkler is brilliant as Cousineau, a pathetic but endearing figure who seems to teach aspiring actors as a way to forget about his own failures. Sarah Goldberg is excellent as Sally, Barry's girlfriend, who has achieved her dreams as a showrunner, but is unable to escape her own insecurities. And Anthony Corrigan remains hilariously cheerful as NoHo Hank, a Chechen mobster who always finds the sunny side of things.
It feels like “Barry” is at that point in “The Sopranos” where we realized Tony Soprano was never going to redeem himself, and the question was just how many people he’d take down with him. But I can’t stop watching.
Also on streaming: Netflix has had a rough time lately. The streaming service lost 200,000 subscribers in the first three months of 2022, is projected to lose 2 million subscribers in the next three months, and is getting bad headlines for firing a bunch of writers it hired several months ago for its entertainment site, Tudum.
So it may be a sore spot that two of its most talked-about series also ended their runs over the weekend. “Ozark” (four seasons) and “Grace & Frankie” (seven seasons) finished up their impressive runs, two shows that couldn’t have been more different. I guess we’ll never get that crossover episode fans had been hoping for.
Elisabeth Moss is taking a break from Hulu’s “The Handmaid’s Tale” for another dark series, Apple TV+’s “Shining Girls,” which premiered on Friday. Moss plays a Chicago newspaper reporter trying to catch a serial killer (Jamie Bell). Oh, and she seems to be traveling through time as well.