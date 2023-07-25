'Barbie' has Madison movie fans thinking pink

Tonya Penington of McFarland estimates she had about 50 Barbie dolls when she was a girl, and has kept many of them. Laura Anderson of Madison didn’t have any Barbies when she was a child, and for years refused to buy the Mattel toys for her own daughters, believing that the blonde doll with the wasp-thin waist promoted negative body issues.
Last weekend, both women took their daughters to see “Barbie,” the Greta Gerwig movie that has quickly gone from box office success to bright pink cultural phenomenon.
Both women loved the movie and can’t wait to see it again.
“It’s in my Top 5,” said Penington, a hairstylist who owns Lemon Drop Salon. “I love it. I didn't expect it to be as good as it was. I laughed and I cried equally as much.”
“I was just really, really impressed,” said Anderson, who works as an accountant for a construction company. “I've been a long-identified feminist since college with a minor in Women's Studies, and I just found this movie amazing. I think it’s really, really good and culturally relevant. It celebrates feminism but is also critical of all the things that we need to be critical of.”
“Barbie,” starring Margot Robbie as the iconic doll and Ryan Gosling as Ken, made $155 million at the U.S. box office over the weekend, the biggest debut of the year. With Christopher Nolan’s R-rated historical drama “Oppenheimer” opening to $80 million the same week (with many moviegoers seeing both films, a double feature nicknamed the “Barbenheimer”), it was the fourth biggest weekend ever for a movie industry that has struggled to bring audiences back to theaters since the COVID pandemic.
Marcus Theatres spokesperson Jenni Tetzlaff said theaters got an early sign that the movie would be huge when special sneak previews on the Wednesday before opening day, known as “Barbie Blowout Parties,” were packed.
“Both parties were nearly sold out, with under ten tickets available between the two locations in Madison,” Tetzlaff wrote in an email Monday. “We did have extra staffing from Wednesday through Sunday to ensure moviegoers had the best experience possible.”
Beyond the numbers, “Barbie” has become a cultural event, as theater lobbies flooded with fans in pink dresses, high heels and cowboy hats. They took selfies in photo booths designed to look like Barbie toy boxes, drank glasses of specially brewed Outside the Box pink shandy at Flix Brewhouse Madison, and otherwise reveled in all things Barbie.
“In the trash outside (AMC Fitchburg 18), there were pink feathers everywhere,” Madison DJ Nick Nice said. “That was pretty humorous.”
In the pink
Penington said going to see “Barbie” felt like going to an event rather than just a movie screening, reminding her of dressing up in the ‘90s to see “Bram Stoker’s Dracula” or “The Crow.” Her daughter Stella, 11, and her friend spent a lot of time planning out what they would wear to the movie.
“They love pink, and they picked out their outfits,” she said. “They wanted to wear ponytails, pink shorts, white T-shirt. They got star stickers so they had little stars all over their faces. They were just so excited to dress up more than anything, to go to the movie and be part of it.
“We saw lots of pink sequins, lots of pink cowboy hats. There were lots of girls, but also men and women, young and old. They loved the vibe more than anything.”
“It was beautiful,” said Ceri Jenkins, a Madison mother of three who is a deputy administrator at the Wisconsin Department of Children and Families. “It was so much fun. We’re all wearing pink, and this group of older teenage girls went over to our group and was like, ‘So, you’re all here to see “Mission: Impossible,” right?’
“We went 24 hours later to see “Oppenheimer,” and there was this amazing group in the parking lot that were head to toe in pink gowns. And then there was one guy dressed up as Oppenheimer with the dark suit.”
Jason Fuhrman, who occasionally writes about movies for Tone Madison, could not find Barbie-appropriate attire in his closet. He still felt swept up in the experience.
“You could really feel the collective excitement of everyone,” Fuhrman said. “It’s the kind of movie that demands to be seen with an audience. I loved every minute of it.”
“It was just a fun way to cosplay,” said Gretchen Treu, co-owner of Room of One’s Own bookstore, which specializes in queer and feminist literature. “The Barbie brand just gives you so much opportunity to be like ‘I'm whatever Barbie,’ or ‘I’m Beach Ken.” I went to work the next day and said ‘I’m lesbian Barbie,’ and it was just my normal clothes.”
Sparkles and social commentary
As much bright pink fun as the “Barbie” movie was, many viewers were surprised to see how it explored more serious themes under its candy-coated exterior, how Gerwig (“Lady Bird,” Little Women”) and co-writer Noah Baumbach interrogated Barbie’s cultural impact as well as celebrated it.
Anderson, who had been initially dead set against giving her daughters Barbie dolls, said her 22-year-old daughter Sophia has helped her come around to the idea that Barbie could also be a force for good. Last year, she bought Sophia a Barbie for Christmas, and Sophia brought the doll with her to the movie.
“We raised her to be an independent thinker, and she’s really helped me reclaim these things over the years,” Anderson said. “The body image thing is an issue, there’s no doubt in that. But Barbie’s also been a good example of allowing girls to be whoever they want to be. It’s also kind of made me loosen up and not be so radical in some of my ideas. You can still be feminist and be feminine.”
“It hit a good balance of being nostalgic and being of the brand, while still encompassing the good and bad of what the brand has meant for people,” Treu said. “You grew up with this sort of ambivalent experience of Barbie, and the movie did a really great job of addressing that in a way that felt good.”
“I was beautifully moved,” Jenkins said. There’s the flashiness and the fun, and the jokes are hilarious. But there are several montages about womanhood and the connections to womanhood and femininity that were just so lovely. I was crying a lot.”
A 'Barbenheimer' weekend
An estimated hundreds of thousands of fans saw both “Barbie” and “Oppenheimer” on the same weekend, in some cases on the same day. DJ Nick Nice, sporting a pink Forward Madison jersey, saw “Oppenheimer” Saturday on the IMAX screen at AMC Fitchburg with his 13-year-old son Maceo before jetting to East Towne Mall to see “Barbie” at the Flix Brewhouse Madison.
“My son and I love going to movies,” Nice said. “Years ago, we did three in one day. We just decided it would be a fun thing to do. We had determined that you should do ‘Oppenheimer’ first and then ‘Barbie,’ because if you did it the other way around, I don’t think you’d appreciate ‘Oppenheimer’ as much. The pacing and everything would just feel weird after ‘Barbie.’”
Jenkins, meanwhile, had heard online that the ideal order would be an “Oppenheimer Sandwich” — “Barbie,” then “Oppenheimer,” then “Barbie” again. So she saw “Barbie” with her daughter and her friends and then “Oppenheimer” the next night with her “Nolan-obsessed” son for his 18th birthday.
“There is no logical reason that anyone would see both of these movies on the same day, right?” Jenkins said. “Zero. So it was just fun to be a part of.”
Nice found the films to be strangely complementary as a double feature, with the lightness and femininity of “Barbie” contrasting against the dark masculine energy of “Oppenheimer.”
“It was an oddly good double feature,” he said. “It seemed like a joke at first, and yet they somehow work thematically. ‘Oppenheimer’ is like, ‘Hey, this is what a bunch of dudes do to the world.’ And then ‘Barbie’ is all about the patriarchy and is kind of a commentary on that.”