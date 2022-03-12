When she was younger, Caylee Blosenski played a singing clam in a Baraboo theater production of “The Little Mermaid.” So she and Disney go way back.
The 15-year-old actress is one of the stars of the latest version of “Cheaper by the Dozen,” premiering next Friday on Disney+. For Blosenski, the movie is a big step on a journey that has taken her onto local stages and gymnastic floors — and nine months spent in the UW Children’s Hospital Carbone Cancer Center with bone cancer.
To see herself in a movie "is going to be so shocking,” Blosenski enthused in a phone interview Friday from her home in Baraboo. “This has been my goal in life ever since I was a kid. So it's definitely something that's going to be special. I don't really know what to expect, but I'm here for anything.”
"It wasn't going to stop me"
Growing up, Blosenski was an outgoing girl who excelled at both gymnastics and performance, including with the Children's Theater of Madison. But her life was turned upside down at age 10 when she was diagnosed with osteosarcoma, a rare and very aggressive bone cancer, in her left ankle. She spent nine months living at the UW Children’s Hospital Carbone Cancer Center, where doctors administered several rounds of chemo treatment and, to save her life, amputated her leg below the left knee.
While in the hospital, she focused on keeping herself as healthy as possible with an eye toward returning to gymnastics when she was cancer-free.
“I definitely had to condition a lot. I did a lot of PT (physical therapy). It wasn’t going to stop me in life. I wanted to do things I enjoyed,” she said.
When she was released from the hospital in the summer of 2017, she immediately went back to gymnastics and made regionals using only one leg. She also did a backflip on the field at Camp Randall during a Badgers football game. The following year, now equipped with a new prosthetic leg that allowed her to compete to her full abilities, she qualified for a national competition.
She also used her skills as a performer to support the UW Children’s Hospital, appearing in ad campaigns and in-person events to raise awareness about kids with cancer. She came out of the hospital with a greater motivation for her life as well.
“I really wanted to prove to myself and others that determination and hard work will get you anywhere in life,” she said. “I didn’t like my life to be put on hold, and I feel like that made my dreams become a lot stronger.”
Joining the 'Dozen'
Blosenski signed with a talent agency and began working more as an actress and model, appearing in commercials for Barbie (where she does a backflip for the camera). She said she was excited when the chance to audition for Disney’s reboot of “Cheaper By The Dozen,” originally a semi-autographical 1948 novel about growing up in a family of 12 kids. A hit 1950 movie starring Clifton Webb and later a 2003 remake (and sequel) with Steve Martin followed.
The 2022 version written by Kenya Barris (“Black-ish”), centers on the Bakers, a blended biracial family with Zach Braff (“Scrubs") as the father and Gabrielle Union (“Bring it On”) as the mother. Blosenski plays Harley, who comes across in the trailer as a bit of a rebel. “Touch me, lose a finger,” she tells her father when he wakes her up in the morning.
“She definitely has a bit of an attitude which, I can kind of relate to,” Blosenski said, laughing. “It can, as you’ll see, get her into trouble sometimes. She’s kind of punk, kind of goth.”
The part was written for an actress with “wheelchair experience,” which meant the audition process was more than just reading lines. “I had to show I could do a lot of tricks with the wheelchair, like going off a curb. That was super fun.”
While Blosenski had acted on-camera before, having a major role in a Disney movie was an entirely different animal. She said director Gail Lerner encouraged the young actors to put as much of themselves as they could into their characters.
“It was such an amazing experience. It was so new for me though. So I definitely had to learn a lot of stuff from the cast and crew. But they made me feel so comfortable and welcomed. And the food was delicious.”
Blosenski said she bonded with her nine “siblings” in the film and still talks with them every day. And Braff and Union proved to be supportive mentors for the entire young cast.
“Zach would come to set with so many jokes and a smile every day,” she said. “You never know what he was gonna say. And Gab, she's such an amazing, sweet person. She was so patient with us kids on set. She really helped me with my lines and gave me a lot of advice about life.”
With her career getting busy enough that she has to divide her time between Wisconsin and Los Angeles, Blosenski started homeschooling this year to keep up with her education. Following “Cheaper by the Dozen,” Blosenski will do voice acting on an upcoming animated sequel to “Night at the Museum,” also for Disney. She also had a role on a mystery-thriller podcast, “Last Known Position,” where she recorded her parts while hunched over in her grandmother’s closet.
But as well as things are going in Hollywood she seems most excited for another upcoming project, back home in Baraboo.
“Baraboo High School is hosting its prom in May, and I’m hoping I’ll be able to go,” she said. “So I’m going dress shopping on Sunday. So excited.”