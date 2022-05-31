Middleton teenager Bailey Mosling is going from the stage at FIVE Nightclub to a much bigger stage this week — a national one.
Bailey, a 15-year-old transgender boy, is one of five teen drag performers featured on the new reality show “Generation Drag,” which premieres its entire six-episode season Wednesday on the discovery+ streaming channel.
“Generation Drag,” which has Tyra Banks as an executive producer, follows Bailey, four other performers and all of their families as they prepare for Dragutante, a groundbreaking drag ball for teens and tweens in Denver designed to give LGBTQ+ youth a chance to express themselves.
“I hope that this show will send a positive message to LGBTQIA+ kids and their parents,” said Bailey, after previewing the first two episodes with his family. “I hope that it will inspire them to feel comfortable to live authentically, whatever that looks like for them.”
In an early show review, Rachel Shatto of The Advocate magazine wrote, “in the series, it’s not the glitz and the glamour that takes center stage, but the humanity of children who’ve found an art form that allows them to explore and discover their truest, bravest, and most beautiful selves.
“For that alone it’s must-watch viewing.”
Bailey first learned about Dragutante from an Instagram post and filled out an entry form. When he asked his mother, Dana Mosling, for her contact info to include on the form, he learned that not only was she aware of Dragutante, she had already filled out a form on his behalf. After they signed up for Dragutante, they heard from the makers of “Generation Drag.”
“We were contacted by a representative for the documentary series, which then started a whole bunch of interviews,” Dana Mosling said. “Once we started getting down to being one of the final family picks for the documentary series, we started having family meetings to talk through if we were all ready to take this project on, what the risks and benefits of this project would be for us and for our community.
“We tried to be really thoughtful about what our intentions were in doing this project.”
The family said the documentary crew spent months before filming began getting to know them, talking over Zoom, learning about Bailey and his family, and answering any questions they might have about being on the show. Being filmed at home was odd at first, but they got used to it, and eventually even enjoyed having the film crew around.
“I was nervous about being filmed, but it became almost second nature,” said Bailey’s father, Luke Mosling. “It was really impressive to watch how the crew staged and used our house. It felt like we were living in a movie set, but it was our house.”
Seeing Bailey perform at Dragutante as his drag persona, Nemo, was powerful for both parents. (Bailey uses he/him pronouns when he is offstage and she/her pronouns onstage as Nemo.) Just as powerful was the chance to see him connect with the other drag performers, including the other four teenagers featured on “Generation Drag.”
“The most memorable experience I have, other than the Dragutante event, was seeing Bailey connect on such a deep level with the other teens,” Dana Mosling said. “Bailey became more vibrant and seemed to relax socially in a way I haven’t seen before. It was a true example of the importance of finding your people.”
“I enjoyed being able to talk to the other performers before and after they went on stage and to cheer them on as they performed,” Bailey said. “At the very end of Dragutante I became emotional at the realization that the event was coming to an end. I realized that I didn’t know when I would be able to see these people next.
“I had built connections with them in the time we had together and I would miss them,” Bailey added. Bailey’s parents also forged close bonds with the other parents at Dragutante.
Bailey said he thought “Generation Drag” was important because it was able to show young queer art honestly, and dispel misconceptions that his performance art is sexualized in any way. Dana Mosling similarly hopes the show will dispel misconceptions about families like hers.
“I hope that people viewing this see the humanity behind these families,” she said. “We live in such a divided time. I hope that people take the opportunity to really listen to the stories of these families. I also hope that people can see themselves, or people they love, reflected in this show.”
Cap Times photo director Ruthie Hauge contributed to this story.