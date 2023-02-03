When my oldest daughter was little, I took her to her first movie in a theater, the 2006 live-action adaptation of “Charlotte’s Web.” The pig and the spider were fine to her, but she really lit up when a disgusting rat named Templeton appeared on screen. “A mouse!” she screamed delightedly, to the amusement of everybody around us in the theater.
Boy, that little girl would have loved “The Amazing Maurice.” The British animated film is full of rats skittering and scampering across the screen — big rats, small rats, cute rats, ugly rats. Much of the rest of the movie, based on the children’s book by the beloved fantasy author Terry Pratchett, might have gone over her head.
But older kids might appreciate the film’s witty, cheeky deconstruction of fairy-tale tropes, and with so few family movies in theaters lately, parents might appreciate the chance to see anything decent on the big screen.
“The Amazing Maurice” is now playing in Madison theaters at Marcus Point, Marcus Palace and AMC Fitchburg 18.
The story is a riff on the Pied Piper tale, with a humble flute player named Keith (Himesh Patel) going from town to town offering to help rid the locals of their rat problem. But it’s all a con game. The rats are in on the scam, pretending to “flee” when Keith starts playing. Behind the whole racket is mastermind Maurice, a sly ginger cat (Hugh Laurie of “House”).
But then Maurice and his gang come to a new town that already has professional rat catchers, led by a villainous masked figure named Boss Man (David Thewlis). Soon Maurice and Keith must save the rats for real, with the help of Malicia (Emilia Clarke), a young woman who also serves as the narrator of the story and offers running commentary (“I don’t think the plot of this particular adventure has been properly structured”).
Penned by Terry Rossio, who similarly fractured the fairy tale with the original “Shrek” movie, “The Amazing Maurice” has a good time toying with the genre cliches in a way that’s a little more highbrow than “Shrek” does, but in the same spirit. The voice acting of the British cast is strong, especially the purring Laurie and the raspy-voiced Thewlis.
The animation is a little uneven, though, for audiences used to the high standards set by Disney and Pixar. The character designs and animals are terrific, from the rubber-faced humans to the rippling fur on the cats and rats. The lighting is also well done, and the sunlight in particular looks more like real sunlight compared to other animated movies I’ve seen. But the backgrounds are a little basic, and some of the visual effects, such as fire, look like they were taken from a console video game.
There are also some scary scenes that might not play well with younger audiences — a villain who appears at the end of the movie is pure nightmare fuel. But older kids who think they’ve outgrown their Little Golden Books should have a good time, if not an “amazing” one.