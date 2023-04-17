Film editor Bob Murawski says his favorite version of any movie isn’t the original theatrical cut, or the longer, more indulgent director’s cut.
It’s the version that’s released on airplanes, because airlines require that every movie shown on a plane has to be under two hours. “To me, that’s my favorite version,” Murawski told an audience at the Wisconsin Film Festival Sunday night. “I think all movies should be shorter. Even the ‘Spider-Man’ movies should be 10 minutes shorter.”
Murawski edited the Tobey Maguire “Spider-Man” movies for director Sam Raimi, along with “The Hurt Locker,” “Doctor Strange in the Multiverse of Madness” and many other acclaimed (if overlong) films. But it’s the longtime collaboration with Raimi that Murawski may be best known for, and it started with the 1993 fantasy-horror-comedy “Army of Darkness,” which Murawski screened a 35mm print of at the Chazen Museum of Art.
Before the film started, Murawski read an email Raimi sent him, saying he had fond memories of Wisconsin (both filmmakers grew up in Michigan) and that he wished the audience “a good and groovy show.”
“Army of Darkness” runs a fast 80 minutes, and Sunday was the first time Murawski had seen it in a theater in 30 years. While it was one of his first movies, and he might make some different choices now, he thinks it holds up well. Still could use a trim, though.
“Army of Darkness” was Raimi’s attempt to turn his popular “Evil Dead” horror movie franchise into a fantasy movie, an homage to the stop-motion Ray Harryhausen movies he grew up watching. In the film, the hapless hero Ash (Bruce Campbell) is transported back to medieval times, where he has to save a kingdom and a damsel in distress (Embeth Davidtz) from an army of the undead. Exploding skeletons, “Three Stooges”-like physical comedy, and a litany of catchphrases (“Groovy," "Give me some sugar, baby,”) ensue.
You’d be hard-pressed to find any “Evil Dead” fan who would call “Army of Darkness” their favorite of the series. But the movie is a blast to watch with a crowd, its visual inventiveness and cheeky humor overpowering its low-budget limitations, and flies by quickly.
Murawski said he first met Raimi through a fellow Michigan State University alumnus and got a job as an assistant editor working on Raimi’s previous film, “Darkman.” Raimi fought with the studio tooth and nail over the edits on “Darkman,” and Murawski fought alongside him.
“Sam knew I was somebody he could trust,” Murawski said. “I had proven my loyalty to him on ‘Darkman.’” (In fact, Murawski and Raimi edited “Army of Darkness” together, with Raimi using the alias “R.O.C. Sandstorm.”)
Murawski said he complained during the editing process that there wasn’t enough horror in the movie. But Raimi insisted he wanted to make an adventure movie, and was originally hoping the film could secure a PG rating despite scenes of limbs being chopped off. It was eventually released as a very mild R rating. “It was really supposed to be a kids’ movie. It’s pretty tame by today’s standards.”
In addition to screening “Army of Darkness,” Murawski is bringing several films from his own distribution company, Grindhouse Releasing, to the Wisconsin Film Festival. Murawski said Grindhouse rescues old exploitation films of the 1960s and 1970s from oblivion and restores them to pristine condition. “Hollywood 90028” screens at 7:30 tonight (Monday) at Hilldale, and “Impulse,” starring William Shatner, screens at 6:15 p.m. Tuesday.
The Wisconsin Film Festival continues through Thursday at the former AMC Madison 6 theater at Hilldale. Visit wifilmfest.eventive.org for the full schedule.