The film version of “Are You There God? It’s Me, Margaret.” could be easily confused for an exercise in nostalgia. It’s an adaptation of a beloved Judy Blume book set in 1970, the year it was published, and the movie is steeped in the look and sound of the era, from the music to the hairstyles to the fashion. The magnificent assortment of lounge pants worn by Kathy Bates deserves some kind of special achievement award.
And yet it doesn’t take long to realize that, even in 2023, Blume is still way ahead of her time. She confronts head-on the questions that young girls (and their parents) are asking but most young-adult movies are afraid to answer, and does so in writer-director Kelly Fremon Craig's stellar adaptation with humor, frankness and compassion.
“Are You There God? It’s Me, Margaret.” opens Friday in Madison theaters at Marcus Point, Marcus Palace, AMC Fitchburg 18 and Flix Brewhouse Madison.
Abby Ryder Fortson (“Ant-Man”) plays Margaret, who in the movie’s prologue is enjoying an idyllic summer at camp between fifth and sixth grades. When she comes home to her New York apartment, her parents, Barbara and Herb (Rachel McAdams and Benny Safdie) drop a bombshell.
Herb has gotten a much better job in New Jersey, and the family is moving across the river to the suburbs. Margaret’s grandmother (Bates) is horrified that they’re leaving the city to move in with the “schmucks and condos” in Jersey, and Margaret is fearful of losing her New York friends and starting over at a new school.
Fortunately or unfortunately, a new neighbor, Alice (Elle Graham), takes Margaret under her wing. Alice is the queen bee of a group of friends who call themselves the Secret Club, and pretty soon Margaret is cajoled into following the club rules, which include wearing a bra (whether needed or not), obsessing about boys, and making plans for when their periods finally arrive.
Margaret is terrified about getting her period, and uneasy in general about being pushed so forcefully from childhood into adolescence. Her only confidant is the secret one-way conversations she has in her room with “God” — even though she’s not sure whether she believes in Him or not.
Margaret’s struggles are paralleled by Barbara’s own misgivings at giving up her career as an art teacher and becoming a suburban mom, something she thought she wanted (or thought she was supposed to want). Barbara’s expanded presence, so beautifully played by McAdams, is Craig’s biggest departure from Blume’s book.
It’s a smart choice. It helps the movie resonate with older viewers, and it helps underscore Blume’s themes that, whether a child or an adult, we’re all works-in-progress muddling forward as best we can. Both mother and daughter make mistakes for the sake of pleasing others (as Margaret puts it, to be “normal and regular like everyone else”) and then learn together to be more true to themselves.
The movie extends that empathy toward all of its characters. Even Alice, who might be portrayed as more of a “mean girl” bully in another movie, is revealed to be as immature and insecure as the other girls. I also loved how the adult characters are given room to be vulnerable, such as a brief scene where we see how lonely Margaret’s grandmother is in the city without her.
This is Craig’s second film after “Edge of Seventeen,” a terrific teen comedy-drama that neatly sidestepped the cliches of the genre in search of something messier and more honest. She manages a similar feat here. Adapting a book beloved by generations must have seemed like a daunting task, but despite its sometimes weighty themes, “Are You There God? It’s Me, Margaret.” feels as warm and satisfying as rereading a favorite book on a summer afternoon.