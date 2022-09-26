For those about to rock, we salute you — and would like to offer you a comfortable place to sit down.
When the rockers are the members of the Canadian metal band Anvil, all now in their 50s, they could use a nice couch after a hard day on the road. But know that Anvil frontmen Lips and Robb are ready to leap off that couch at a moment's notice and rock your faces off.
It's that indefatigable spirit — the eagerness to rock on in the face of financial problems, industry indifference and their own aging selves — that carries the documentary "Anvil! The Story of Anvil" along to such a giddy height. And it's what allows filmmaker Sasha Gervasi to make a film that undeniably pokes fun at the band members — really, if you're going to wear bondage gear onstage and play a guitar with a sex toy, you open yourself up for a little good-natured ribbing — while celebrating them at the same time.
Anvil came of age in the glam-metal Golden Age of the early '80s, alongside bands like Scorpions and Whitesnake (the movie opens with footage of Anvil sharing the stage with those bands at a huge outdoor festival in Japan called the Super Rock Festival).
While those bands found some mainstream success with radio-friendly power ballads, Anvil remained revered by hardcore metalheads (and credited with inspiring the much harder thrash metal generation to come) but forgotten by everybody else. Early in the film, Metallica's Lars Ulrich and Guns 'N' Roses' Slash testify to their greatness, and Slash writes this obit, "Everybody just sort of ripped them off and left them for dead."
Except they didn't die, and they didn't quit. They grew older, had families, and got regular jobs, but singer Steve "Lips" Kudlow and drummer Robb Reiner kept bashing away, hoping for their big break. In the film, we see them working menial jobs in suburban Toronto (is there any job less rock 'n' roll than delivering meals to school cafeterias?), but Lips, the eternal optimist, holds out hope that an upcoming European tour will finally turn things around for the band.
Instead, the tour is a catastrophe of missed trains and sparsely attended shows. One of the funniest, most pathetic images in the movie is of the band in a subterranean club performing for exactly one fan, who is sitting in an overstuffed armchair. This is the band's last shot at a career, and the guy can't even be bothered to stand.
It's right about there, when we see how much this means to the old geezers and how heartbroken they are that it isn't working out, that we realize how much the movie has won us over. Even when the band is pooling all its savings to make one more last-ditch album, and we know it can't possibly succeed in today's music business, we're rooting for them all the way.
Do they make it? "Anvil!" keeps us guessing until almost the last shot. But the movie isn't really about making it, anyway, but about having the courage to keep trying, long after everyone around you has shaken their heads sadly and given up on you. To their credit, the members of Anvil remain deaf to the naysayers, in more ways than one.