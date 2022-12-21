The “Puss in Boots” movies are better than the “Shrek” movies.
There, I said it. I may get criticized, I may get canceled, I may get banned from Shrekfest for life. But I needed to speak my truth. The “Puss in Boots” movies, both the 2011 original and the new sequel “The Last Wish,” run circles around the “Shrek” movies they spun off from.
Much of the charm of "Puss in Boots" is due to the voice acting of Antonio Banderas, whose rum-bottle-wrapped-in-velvet purr is hilarious. He's an orange tabby who’s also a swashbuckling adventurer very much in the vein of Zorro (who Banderas played in 1998’s “The Mask of Zorro”). Puss even carves a “P” into the shirt of one of his adversaries with his sword, in case you missed the connection.
“The Last Wish” opens with Puss at the top of his game, singing, swinging and slashing his way through bad guys (including a lumbering giant) in the colorful opening sequence. The animation style has even upped its game as well — the computer-generated 3D is given colorful textures that look like they were made with a paintbrush. During the fight scenes, the frame rate of the animation drops a little, making the action a little choppier but more dynamic to watch.
Puss does get smashed by the giant — but he’s got nine lives, so what does he care? Except that his doctor has been keeping score, and informs Puss that he’s already used up eight of them. (There’s a funny montage of all eight of his deaths, including ignoring a shellfish allergy.) Now a wolf Grim Reaper is stalking Puss, patiently waiting for Death No. 9, which leaves Puss not feeling so footloose and fancy free.
Puss tries retiring from the swashbuckling game and gets adopted by a cat lady (Da’vine Joy Randolph), but the simple life doesn’t stick. Reunited with his old love interest/rival, the master thief Kitty Softpaws (Salma Hayek), Puss heads off on a quest to find the “wishing star” that can restore his spent eight lives.
Also on the trail of the star, in a “Treasure of the Sierra Madre”-style plot, are Goldilocks (Florence Pugh) and the Three Bears (Olivia Colman, Ray Winstone and Samson Kayo), who seem like storybook characters as written by Guy Ritchie. And Jack Horner (John Mulaney), who has turned his love of pies into a criminal enterprise, is also on the hunt.
Directed by Joel Crawford and co-directed Januel Mercado, “The Last Wish” consistently delivers good jokes for young and old, dazzling visuals, and an earnest message about living the life you’ve got.
Banderas and Hayek have been screen partners from 1995’s “Desperado” to this year’s black comedy “Official Competition,” and they have a warm chemistry here as the feuding cats. But the two feline thieves almost have the movie stolen from them by Harvey Guillen of “What We Do in the Shadows” as a guileless mutt named Perro who latches onto the pair’s quest. It might be time for a spinoff of the spinoff featuring Perro.