Give Israeli directors Tal Granit and Sharon Maymon credit for delving into sensitive subject matter that most filmmakers would shy away from — and doing so in a comedy.
At the 2015 Wisconsin Film Festival, I saw their feature “The Farewell Party,” about an elderly nursing home resident who builds a euthanasia machine that he loans out to his fellow patients. It was strangely funny and life-affirming.
For their English-language debut, “My Happy Ending,” the action moves to a cancer ward. The attempt to find laughs and poignancy in the face of illness and death isn’t quite as successful, mostly because of some ill-advised fantasy sequences. But when it connects, particularly with a magnetic lead performance by Andie MacDowell, the film is moving and thoughtful and, believe it or not, funny.
“My Happy Ending” is an adaptation of a play, “Happy End,” that Israeli playwright Anat Gov wrote before she died of cancer in 2012 at 58. MacDowell plays Julia Roth, a faded Hollywood star who discreetly checks into a British hospital for chemotherapy. She doesn’t want anyone to know that she’s been diagnosed with Stage 4 colon cancer, although her manager (Tamsin Greig) sees an opportunity to use the public’s sympathy to mount a comeback.
At first, Julia is standoffish with the three other women in the chemo ward. But as her fears overwhelm her haughtiness, she breaks down and starts bonding with them. The other patients include a cheerful former party girl, Mikey (Sally Phillips), a flinty Holocaust survivor, Judy (Miriam Margolyes) and a young Muslim mother, Imaan (Rakhee Thakrar).
The film shows its theatrical roots in being confined to one location, and focusing mostly on the conversations among four very different women. But the four actresses have great chemistry, each seeing their illness from a slightly different perspective.
Mikey credits her cancer diagnosis with forcing her to re-prioritize her life and become a better mother to her daughter, while Judy feels survivor’s guilt at both withstanding the Holocaust and cancer while so many others she’s known have not. Rona Tamir’s screenplay gives each of the actresses their moment to shine.
Unfortunately, the film retains a device from Gov’s play in which the four women go “on holiday” during their treatment, a sort of mutual meditation where they pretend to travel to another place to escape their pain. This might have worked on the stage, but on the screen it leads to cheesy CGI-enhanced sequences where the women are dancing at a rave on a beach or sitting before an endless banquet of desserts. It feels like an unnecessary distraction, and the movie is always better when it gets back to the reality of the hospital.
MacDowell has gotten some good supporting roles in the last few years (“Maid,” “Ready or Not”), but it’s nice to see her get a lead role again. She makes the most of it, deftly charting Julia’s journey from coddled celebrity to frightened patient to empowered woman. I'm not sure every viewer will agree with the choices that Julie makes at the end of the movie, but it was the one that Gov made herself, and MacDowell sells it with conviction.
“You think Stage 4 is terminal?” Julia tells her new friends at one point. “Try being a woman in Hollywood over 50.” That old canard may be changing with recent box office hits like “80 For Brady,” “A Man Called Otto” and now this film, showing that seasoned actresses like MacDowell still have a lot left to give an audience.