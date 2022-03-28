In October 2020 in the throes of a pandemic, a group of Wisconsin filmmakers and actors decided to make a movie. The filming of “One Foot In” was partly an attempt to support local creative people in both film and theater while their livelihoods were on pause, and partly a chance for the artists to push themselves creatively in an uncertain time.
The pandemic may be (hopefully) on the wane. But director Jack Whaley, writer Eric Schabla and American Players Theatre actor Marcus Truschinski are just getting started.
Next month, the trio will shoot another short film, “We’ll Want For Nothing.” Like “One Foot In,” it will be a period piece, starring two more APT actors (Colleen Madden and Kelsey Brennan), and will utilize the natural beauty of Wisconsin’s Driftless region to full effect.
Making a second film will show that “One Foot In,” which starred Truschinski and James DeVita, wasn’t just a one-off born out of necessity, the filmmakers said. And it will lay the foundation for their long-term dream of creating a nonprofit film production company that makes movies on a regular basis, bringing together people from the film and theater worlds in southern Wisconsin.
“The shooting of ‘One Foot In’ was heavily pandemic-based,” Truschinski said. “Let’s get our friends some work, let’s make something we can stand behind, particularly since we had a free summer.
“Now we’ve been talking about how we can combine our ideas. We have this creative group — talented writers, cinematographers, actors. We can’t just end up doing one.”
“We each work in this industry professionally — not necessarily the film industry, but theater, film, commercials — and want to do this more professionally too,” Whaley said. “We’re putting together a team of people who share similar interests and exploring what that might look like.”
“One Foot In” was set in the late 1800s, following two grave-robbing thieves on a quest for rumored treasure. “We’ll Want For Nothing” is another two-character piece, set on a Wisconsin farm in the midst of the Great Depression. An older sister, Charlotte (Madden) is blind, working the land in near poverty with tough younger sister Addie (Brennan).
The birth of a new colt gives them hope for a more promising future. But when fate takes a turn, Addie has to decide whether to tell her sister the truth or preserve her optimism.
The film will be much shorter than the 24-minute “One Foot In.” Whaley said films like “The Power of the Dog” and “A Hidden Life” are among the inspirations for the film’s visual style. Truschinski said the language that Schabla wrote in the screenplay is more spare and direct than the ornate thieves’ vernacular of his previous film.
“It’s similar in that it’s also a duologue,” he said. “The language is a lot less complicated and a lot more realistic. But a lot of the circumstances are the same. It’s about poverty, it’s about life and death circumstances.”
“One Foot In” was financed entirely through a crowdfunding campaign. “Nothing” secured funding through a grant from Arts Wisconsin in addition to accepting donations. Truschinski’s role is listed as “fundraising coordinator” for “We’ll Want For Nothing.’
Whaley and Truschinski said that while their first two films might be similar in tone and location, that wouldn’t necessarily be the case for future films.
“Wouldn’t it be cool down the road to like be able to look at to be able to view a like small catalog of films that were developed and financed and shot in this area?” Whaley said.
“The future is us building up to shooting a feature,” Truschinski said. “But continually building a kind of portfolio with this creative group, in order to reach those kinds of bigger aspirations.”
The gap between theater and film isn’t so wide, Truschinski said, and he knows many stage actors like himself would want to do more film if schedules allowed.
“It isn’t that I’ve never wanted to do those,” he said. “It’s just that your life is about the theater. When you’re working six, seven months out of the year on theater, there’s really no time. But we have always loved it and felt like we could tell stories that way.”