AMC Madison 6, which opened to much fanfare in 2007 as Sundance Cinemas 608, will close at the end of December, Hilldale officials confirmed Thursday.
“Hilldale has enjoyed being home to AMC theaters for many years, however, they have made the decision to not renew their lease and will be closing at the end of 2022,” Hilldale public relations director Kate Hagen said in a statement Thursday. “Planning for the space is in full motion and we are looking forward to sharing the vision of the next phase of Hilldale soon.”
Hilldale officials said last spring that they plan to redevelop the southern area of the shopping center, which includes the six-screen movie theater and the BMO Harris Bank building. The theater would be turned into a two-story retail building.
When it opened in 2007 as the flagship of a six-theater Sundance Cinemas chain nationwide, Sundance Cinemas 608 was a state-of-the-art facility for its time, with a restaurant on its second floor and a rooftop bar. Actor Robert Redford, the face of the Sundance Film Festival that gave the chain its name, even came to Madison to launch the theater, which specialized in independent films. The theater was also the first in Madison to offer reserved seating for customers.
But the theater changed hands several times over the years, with the Sundance Cinemas chain being sold to Carmike Cinemas, which was then acquired in 2016 by AMC Theatres, one of the world’s largest movie chains. AMC rebranded the theater as AMC Dine-In Madison 6 to reflect the fact that meals could be brought to an audience member’s seat, then AMC Madison 6 when that option was dropped.
AMC Madison 6 has also been one of the primary locations of the Wisconsin Film Festival for several years.