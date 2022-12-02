AMC Madison 6, the movie theater that opened with much star-studded fanfare as Sundance Cinemas 608, closed quietly Thursday night.
The theater was already planning not to renew its lease at Hilldale at the end of December, as the shopping complex has plans to redevelop the space at the south end of the property into new retail space.
But the decision for the theater to close a month ahead of schedule with no notice came as a surprise to some customers.
“The theater ceased operations following the close of business on Dec. 1,” said Ryan Noonan, AMC’s vice president of corporate communications. “AMC regularly evaluates its locations and potential opportunities outside of its circuit, and makes decisions to close or acquire locations on a theater-by-theater basis based on what will best strengthen the company going forward.”
When it opened in 2007 as the flagship of a six-theater Sundance Cinemas chain nationwide, Sundance 608 Cinemas was a state-of-the-art facility for its time, with a restaurant on its second floor and a rooftop bar. Actor Robert Redford, the face of the Sundance Film Festival that gave the chain its name, even came to Madison to launch the theater, which specialized in independent films. The theater was also the first in Madison to offer reserved seating for customers.
But the theater changed hands several times over the years, with the Sundance Cinemas chain being sold to Carmike Cinemas, which was then acquired in 2016 by AMC Theatres, one of the world’s largest movie chains. AMC rebranded the theater as AMC Dine-In Madison 6 to reflect the fact that meals could be brought to an audience member’s seat, then AMC Madison 6 when that option was dropped.
AMC Madison 6’s closing leaves all of Dane County’s movie theaters, aside from theaters on the UW-Madison campus, located either in the Madison suburbs (such as Marcus Palace in Sun Prairie or AMC Fitchburg) or on the outskirts of Madison, such as Marcus Point on the far west side or Flix Brewhouse Madison in East Towne Mall.
It leaves some big questions for the Wisconsin Film Festival, which has made the theater its home for many years in addition to showing movies on the UW-Madison campus. The festival recently put all-access festival passes and 10-pack passes for next year’s festival, its 25th year, in April 2023, but festival officials have not announced any decisions on where its movies will be shown.