Valérie Lemercier wanted to make a biopic about Canadian megastar Celine Dion, but couldn’t get the rights to use Dion’s name. So, voila! “Aline” follows a fictional Canadian megastar named Aline Dieu, I guess because calling the character “Schmeline Schmion” would have been too obvious.
Even weirder is Lemercier’s decision to not only direct and co-write the movie, but to play Aline at every age of her life. I mean EVERY age. In the opening of the film, we see 5-year-old Aline from behind as she gazes adoringly at her 13 brothers and sisters. Then the camera changes view, and we see that this little toddler has, thanks to computer visual effects, the face of Lemercier, who is a 58-year-old woman.
As bizarre as you might imagine this looks, it’s worse. Lily Tomlin’s Edith Anne character looked more convincing sitting in her giant chair. It’s a miscalculation of epic proportions that sinks “Aline” from the get-go.
But one would think that, after making such a crazy swing-and-a-miss like that, “Aline” would make some similarly bold aesthetic and dramatic choices that would at least make it interesting to watch. But the weirdest thing about “Aline” is how ordinary and tame it is, a fawning biopic that has no perspective or insight on its subject other than that Celine/Aline is really great.
The viewer can follow along on Dion’s Wikipedia page as the film dutifully checks off the biographical details of her life. Growing up poor in a family of 14 in rural Quebec? Check! Rising to prominence with the help of her Svengali-like producer and later husband (Sylvain Marcel)? Check.
Several scenes merely re-enact high points in her life, like when she performed “My Heart Will Go On” at the 1998 Oscars. Is this movie for people who don’t know how to access YouTube?
Lemercier’s performance becomes less jarring as Aline grows older (how could it not?), and she does a creditable job imitating Dion’s mannerisms and onstage emoting. French singer Victoria Sio provides the singing, and her command of Dion’s vocal stylings is so on-target, it’s almost eerie.
But “Aline” provides no window into Dion’s inner life, other than it sure can be hard to live in the public spotlight, balancing fame with marriage and parenthood. When Aline’s much older husband dies, the movie handles what should be an emotional moment almost offhandedly, as if it was too polite to really dive into her grief (or incur the wrath of her lawyers).
There’s a scene late in the film where an anguished Aline wanders the streets of Las Vegas, unrecognized, and gets some pointers from a pair of Elvis impersonators on how to be a better Aline Dieu impersonator. It’s a funny, kind of wacky moment that “Aline” could have used a lot more of.
In trying to determine how close Lemercier’s performance is to the real thing, I pulled up a few interview clips of Dion on talk shows in the 1990s. It’s striking how much more forthright, charismatic and just plain funny the real Dion allows herself to be in public than this pale, and very strange, imitation.