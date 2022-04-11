If there's ever a Hollywood version of Alexey Navalny's life story, Daniel Craig is definitely playing the Russian opposition leader. The piercing blue eyes, the protruding ears, the cocky smirk — it’s all there.
Whether that Hollywood movie has a happy ending or not is very much in doubt — Navalny was imprisoned a year ago and just had a trumped-up nine-year sentence added onto his trumped-up two year sentence. Until then, we have “Navalny,” Daniel Roher’s gripping account of Navalny’s media war with Russian President Vladimir Putin and how it almost got him killed.
A last-minute entry to the Sundance Film Festival, where it won the Audience Award in the U.S. Documentary competition and the Festival Favorite award, “Navalny” is getting a one-night only showing at 7 p.m. tonight in theaters, including at Marcus Point and Marcus Palace. It will likely show on CNN and HBO Max later this year.
Navalny has been a thorn in Putin’s side for years, publishing accounts of corruption among Russia’s elite, and drawing crowds in his bid against Putin in the 2018 presidential election. (Prison hasn’t quieted him down, as he has been outspoken from behind bars about Russia’s invasion of Ukraine.)
He’s a telegenic figure and a master of playing to the media, and in “Navalny” we see him trying to shape the narrative of the documentary. He resists Roher’s attempts to ask him broader questions about his life or his legacy, saying “Let’s make a thriller out of this movie. If I am killed, let’s make the second movie a boring movie of memory.”
Navalny’s instincts are on target, as “Navalny” is indeed a real-life thriller, focusing on the brazen assassination attempt against the opposition leader in August 2020. On a flight home from Siberia to Moscow, Navalny became gravely ill, and the pilot made an unscheduled emergency landing. That decision likely saved Navalny’s life; he had been poisoned by a military-grade nerve agent.
As soon as he was well enough to travel, Navalny fled Russia for Germany, and he and his investigative team began to piece together how Kremlin agents likely poisoned him. The film has the propulsive drive of a detective story, as Navalny’s team pores over phone records and flight plans to try and figure out exactly who tried to kill him. In one bravura moment that underlines Navalny’s sense of showmanship, he phones his would-be assassins himself, pretending to be a Kremlin agent asking questions about the operation. One suspect falls for the ruse and spills the beans, and what at first seems like a stunt for the cameras turns chilling.
Roher’s cameras get remarkable access to Navalny, following him until January 2021, when Navalny made the fateful decision to return to Moscow and was immediately arrested. As entertaining as “Navalny” is, it’s an urgent reminder that he, and the brighter future he represents for a Russia that is on an increasingly frightening path, not be forgotten.