If Christian Petzold’s post-war noir “Phoenix” was his homage to Alfred Hitchcock’s “Vertigo,” then the German filmmaker’s new film “Afire” could be a riff on Hitch’s “The Birds.” Both films begin as one kind of movie, only to have Mother Nature roar in, turning it into a very different kind.
At first, “Afire” comes across like a literate comedy of manners, the sort where sparks fly between disparate characters gathered at a country house. Dour novelist Leon (Thomas Schubert) is heading to the vacation home on the Baltic coast owned by the family of his friend Felix (Langston Uibel).
Felix hopes to mix relaxation time with working on his portfolio for art school, but Leon is single-mindedly focused on revising his second novel, which has the awful working title “Club Sandwich.” Scowling and dressed all in black even in the hottest weather, Leon is like a parody of the self-involved artist. I’d call him a narcissist, but narcissists seem to enjoy themselves more.
While Felix and his new lifeguard beau David (Enno Trebs) head off to the beach, Leon stays home and sulkily stares at his laptop. Leon is such a pill that it's very satisfying to learn how hilariously bad his prose is (“Long strands of saliva quivered in the breeze”).
Not even the presence of a friendly seasonal worker, Nadja (Paula Beer) can rouse him from his doldrums. Inexplicably kind to Leon, Nadja could be written as a typical Manic Pixie Dream Girl who exists only to better the life of a male protagonist. But Beer plays Nadja as an empathetic life force as well as a sharp judge of character.
For a writer, Leon is painfully disconnected from the real life going on around him that could provide some inspiration. That includes ignoring news reports and rumors that wildfires are raging elsewhere in the countryside. When the characters hear that a nearby town has been evacuated, Leon sniffs that it’s 30 kilometers away, and they’ll be fine.
His indifference to encroaching disaster comes across as an allegory for global obliviousness to the effects of climate change. But Petzold is too subtle a filmmaker to reduce human behavior to mere political metaphors, as the film takes a darker turn in its third act.
For a film with such ominous themes flickering offscreen, “Afire” is somehow Petzold’s funniest movie, from the comedic despair that plagues Leon (he’d be played by Paul Giamatti in an American remake) to moments of pure physical comedy.
In contrast to the visual precision of other Petzold films like “Phoenix” or “Undine,” he brings a loose naturalism to the material here, reminiscent of a Richard Linklater movie. It’s a relaxed filmmaking style that allows “Afire” to capture humanity in all its beauty as well as its arrogance, and suggests that everyone on the planet — even the most annoying of us — are worth preserving.