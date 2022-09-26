Visitors can still find actor Fredric March’s name in the University of Wisconsin-Madison Memorial Union, but they’ll have to look for it.
An informational kiosk on the building’s second floor details the biography of March, a two-time Oscar winner who was born in Racine in 1897 and attended the university in the late 1910s.
Where visitors won’t find "Fredric March" anymore is on the Play Circle, the small theater on the union’s second floor that bore his name from 1978 to 2018. A plaque next to the Play Circle explains why March’s name was taken off the theater walls.
When March was a senior at the UW, he belonged to an honorary inter-fraternity council called the Ku Klux Klan. There is no evidence that the campus group engaged in racist practices or was affiliated with the national white supremacist group of the same name, but based on this, the Union Council removed March’s name from the theater in December 2018.
Four years later, March supporters from Wisconsin to Hollywood claim that the university wrongfully maligned March’s name, and are urging university officials to reconsider.
This Friday, Turner Classic Movies will celebrate March’s 125th birthday, which would have been on Aug. 31 (March died in 1975). In a video introduction released online earlier this month, TCM host Ben Mankiewicz said the milestone offers a chance to re-examine the allegations against March.
“March’s birthday offers the chance to set the record straight about March, correcting a misconception that did some unfair damage to his reputation,” Mankiewicz said in the video.
March “was a fervent and outspoken champion of civil rights throughout his life. March and his wife, actress Florence Eldridge, routinely put their careers on the line to speak out against injustice,” Mankiewicz added. “In 2018, a group of well-meaning protesters who may not have had all the details persuaded the university to change the name of the campus theater that had been named after him.
“Which is truly a shame, because when you look at the roster of stars from Hollywood’s Golden Age, few cared more about civil rights and social justice than March.”
What’s in a name?
In 2017, in the wake of deadly white supremacist violence in Charlottesville, Virginia, former chancellor Rebecca Blank formed a study group to look into whether the group March belonged to, and another one on campus, were affiliated with the national KKK.
The group’s report found no link between the local and national groups. But student activists said it was unacceptable to have a space on campus named after a Ku Klux Klan member.
“This is something that seems so easy — just go to a wall with a crowbar and peel off the names,” UW-Madison student Adan Raed Abu-Hakmeh told Isthmus in 2018. “That adds to the frustration. It would be such a simple act for students to feel safer and more welcome.”
Abu-Hakmeh and 120 other students filed a hate and bias complaint against the university for leaving March’s name on the theater.
In December 2018, the Wisconsin Union Council, with the support of the university, voted to rename both the Fredric March Play Circle and the Porter Butts Gallery, named for the union’s first director, who was also a member of the society.
In 2020, UW-Oshkosh officials also removed March’s name from its theater.
“Since 1928, students have programmed thought-provoking, diverse and entertaining performances in this space to encourage and enhance growth outside the classroom,” the Play Circle plaque reads.
“Changing the theater’s name is a reflection of that mission and the Union’s commitment to provide all individuals who participate in theater as performers or attendees with an approachable space to engage with the arts.”
Now, the university seems to have little appetite for reopening the matter. Officials say the issue is less about March himself and more about ensuring that public spaces at the university are welcoming to all.
“Union Council’s decision was rooted in the overwhelming amount of community feedback that individuals felt unwelcome and uncomfortable in campus spaces named for individuals associated with a group named the Ku Klux Klan,” Shauna Breneman, communications director of the Wisconsin Union Council, said in an email Friday.
“This is despite the group having no known affiliation with the National Knights of the Ku Klux Klan and no known evidence that Fredric March shared in the beliefs of the National Knights of the Ku Klux Klan.”
March for justice
The push to restore March’s name has been a passion project of Milwaukee-based writer and historian George Gonis for years. Gonis, also a UW-Madison graduate, said he grew up in a household where his parents would both take him to civil rights marches and talk movies over the dinner table.
Gonis said his research into March’s tenure at the UW showed that in 1919, when March was a senior, he accepted an invitation to join the honors group known as the Ku Klux Klan. It’s unclear why that name was chosen, although Gonis speculates that the students may simply not have known about the national KKK, which had launched after the Civil War to terrorize and murder Black people in the south.
The national KKK had been largely dormant for decades until 1915, when D.W. Griffith’s racist silent film “Birth of a Nation” painted an inaccurately patriotic picture of the KKK, leading to its resurgence.
March graduated in 1920. Two years later, when the national Klan came to Madison looking for recruits for its racist terror campaign, the campus organization immediately changed its name to Tumas.
March went on to have a storied career in Hollywood, winning Academy Awards for performances in 1931’s “Dr. Jekyll and Mr. Hyde” and 1946’s “The Best Years of Our Lives.” By accounts Gonis found, he was a champion for social justice all his life — Gonis cited several speeches March gave as a teenager denouncing racism.
During his career, March was investigated by the House Committee on Un-American Activities. He founded the Hollywood Anti-Nazism League, and he took part in NAACP activities for 30 years at a time when many of his fellow actors paid lip service to progressive causes.
Gonis said evidence like that was overlooked by the university.
“Their actions betray the very essence of the Wisconsin idea, to sift and winnow to get to the truth,” he said. “That means weighing, welcoming and taking into account evidence you might not have had before.”
Revisiting a painful legacy
Last year, Gonis and Karen Kramer, the wife of the late director Stanley Kramer, organized a petition by a group of influential progressives in Hollywood, including Mike Farrell, Glynn Turman and the late Ed Asner, advocating for March’s name to be restored to both theaters.
Blank responded to the petition with a 2021 letter to the editor, published in the New York Times. She said that, for a university grappling with a legacy of racism on its own campus, the issue was broader than March’s personal history.
“There are some things in our country’s history that are so toxic that you can never erase the stain, let alone merit a named space in our student union,” Blank wrote. “Membership in a group with a name like that of the K.K.K. is one of them.
“This was not a casual ‘erasure of history,’ or cancel culture, but part of a larger effort to research, acknowledge and, to the extent possible, rectify the often painful history and impact of racism and other forms of exclusion, many of which still affect our campus today.”
Gonis said he’ll never stop trying to get university officials to reconsider that decision. But he takes some comfort in the fact that his campaign has made some headway in telling the full story about March — even if the actor’s name remains off the wall.
“I don’t know if victory is the right word to use,” Gonis said. “But there’s some sense of accomplishment. If you were to Google Fredric March’s name two years ago, what would have come up? Statements — not even accusations, but outright statements — that he was a racist, a white supremacist, a Klan member.
“Now, no matter what decision the universities end up making, there is this avalanche of articles, evidence, primary sources, all attesting that not only was he not that, but he was one of Hollywood's greatest racial justice activists ever.”