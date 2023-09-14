Authors of successful series mess with their formula at their own peril. Readers tend to get upset if you don’t give them what they’re expecting — just ask the writer in Stephen King’s “Misery.”
So give Kenneth Branagh some credit for shaking things up with “A Haunting in Venice,” the third Christie adaptation he’s directed and starred in as the fastidious Belgian sleuth Hercule Poirot.
The previous installments, “Murder on the Orient Express” and “Death on the Nile,” were glossy, star-studded travelogues. But perhaps stung by widespread criticism of the unconvincing CGI visual effects in “Nile,” Branagh made “Venice” as a much more contained and claustrophobic thriller.
It’s set in one location over one night, and is as much Gothic horror as detective mystery. The exteriors were really shot in Venice, making wonderful use of the deep waters and crumbling facades of the city.
Despite some unwise attempts at jump scares, "Venice" is an effectively creepy film that breathes life into the series. The movie opens Friday in Madison theaters
Screenwriter Michael Green took a lot of liberties in adapting one of Christie’s lesser-known Poirot novels, “Hallowe’en Party." For starters, the book wasn’t set in Venice. In the movie, the year is 1947, and Poirot has resolutely retired from detective work. He now lives in seclusion in Venice, with a bodyguard (Riccardo Scarmarcio) who shoos away any would-be clients with mysteries to solve.
Except one. Ariadne Oliver (a snappy Tina Fey) is a mystery novelist who popularized Poirot’s adventures in her books. She tells Poirot that a wealthy opera singer named Rowena Drake (Kelly Reilly) has invited her to a seance to make contact with Rowena’s daughter, Alicia, who died one year ago under mysterious circumstances. Ariadne thinks the medium Rowena has hired, Mrs. Reynolds (Michelle Yeoh), is a fake, and she wants Poirot to expose her.
Poirot goes to Rowena’s marvelously decaying palazzo, where Branagh and cinematographer Haris Zambarloukos capture every creepy corner with off-kilter angles, handheld camera work and fisheye-lens shots. At the seance, Poirot thinks he’s figured out the medium’s game. But then there’s a murder, and then another one, and as he tries to find the culprit, Poirot himself starts hearing voices and seeing shadowy figures flit by in the night.
While the jump scares are cheap and really beneath a movie like this, the air of supernatural dread is a new and tantalizing flavor in a Poirot movie. The performances are strong, including Jamie Dornan as a war-traumatized doctor and Camille Cottin of “Call My Agent” as Rowena’s devout maid. And Branagh's Poirot, more vulnerable than previous versions on the big and small screen, remains a compelling sleuth. Amid the gloom, Green slips him some genuinely funny lines, such as when Poirot mutters, "The help always have motive. First, having to endure being called 'the help.'"
And inside all the atmosphere is a solid mystery plot that plays fair with the audience (I figured out the killer about 30 seconds before Poirot announced it, which is a personal best for me.) By the end of the movie, Poirot has thankfully revived his interest in being the world’s greatest detective, much as Branagh has revived interest in his series playing him.