How do you make an entertaining play about the 2016 presidential election, a piece of history that many audience members in Madison likely put in a mental box, nailed shut and buried in the backyard?
To paraphrase Winston Churchill, history is tweeted by the victors. Playwright Sarah Gancher’s masterstroke for “Russian Troll Farm: A Workplace Comedy” is to write a play about the victors of that election. Not Donald Trump’s campaign, but the shadow army of Russian disinformation warriors who carpet-bombed social media with vitriol and lies on his behalf.
There are a lot of funny lines and madcap physical comedy in “Russian Troll Farm,” which runs through May 2. But the greatest and darkest joke of Forward Theater Company’s production, directed by Jennifer Uphoff Gray and running through May 8, is the comic disconnect between the glee of the characters on stage and the palpable unease of the audience in the seats as the play revisits the hits of 2016. Wikileaks! Hillary’s emails! “When you’re a star, they let you do it!” We’re witnessing an assault on democracy. But they’re gonna make their monthly target goals!
It helps that the employees of the Internet Research Agency in St. Petersburg, Russia are such a lovable bunch of democracy-enders, and we recognize our co-workers and maybe ourselves in their workplace rivalries and alliances. “I think what we do is evil, but I still want to do a good job,” insists Nikolai (Scott Haden), a wannabe writer who applies lessons from his screenwriting how-to book to his tweets.
Nikolai bonds with the office’s new hire, a former journalist named Masha (Cassandra Bissell) who has gone to the dark side after her editor/ex-lover spiked her story. At least working in propaganda, there’s no illusions to be dashed. There’s a queasy exhilaration in watching Nikolai and Masha conjure up a Pizzagate-like pedophile conspiracy theory (#tunnelkids) out of whole cloth, rapid-fire tweeting from multiple fake accounts until real tweeters take the ball and run with it. (That their #tunnelkids hoax involves Disney, currently the target of a real-life right-wing crusade, is one of several times that the play and real life collide in uneasy ways. Do we even need Russian trolls to manipulate our reality anymore?)
Masha and Nikolai’s colleagues include Steve (Andrew Rathgeber), a true believer who is like a “u mad bro?” meme gone sentient, needling and undermining and, yes, trolling his co-workers. (Think of Dwight Schultz with a Rasputin beard.) Rathgeber is both hilarious and frightening as the impish Steve, reveling in his power to get under the skin of others, including the audience.
Steve’s partner-in-crime is the robotic Egor (Casem AbuLughod with some beautifully dry line readings), who seems at first like a mere appendage to his electronic devices until he reveals an unexpected and rather poignant soft spot. Ruling over them all is the tyrannical boss Ljuba (a ferocious Sarah Day), a Soviet-era holdover who seems to have been sprung from the office’s gray concrete walls, cold and hard.
Gancher does struggle a little to make a two-hour play out of this interoffice skullduggery. Haden largely disappears from the second half, which is padded with two extended monologues, one a riotous teenage fantasy by Steve that includes nunchucks, Daenerys from “Game of Thrones” and, of course, a shirtless Putin on horseback. That’s followed by a chilling and decidedly unfunny monologue by Ljuba recounting her traumatic life, showing how private pain can be weaponized by an authoritarian state. It’s a tour de force performance by Day, but also a detour.
Still, “Russian Troll Farm” squarely hits the mark it's aiming for. The Forward production team effectively puts the audience in the jittery, manic state of being overly online, from the barrage of tweets on the twin screens (Fake? Real? Does it matter any more?), to the chatter of news coverage mixed in with the score.
Scenic designer Christopher Dunham melds brutalist architecture with banal corporate design in the set design, watched over by two giant fluorescent lights. Those massive lights wink off with a literal snap of a character’s fingers thanks to Noele Stollmack’s witty lighting design, as the action shifts back and forth between objective and subjective, reality and fantasy.
By the time Election Day 2016 rolls around, and the trolls enjoy the rotten fruits of their labor ("We won Wisconsin! We actually won Wisconsin!" — oof), "Russian Troll Farm" has left the audience thoroughly tickled and unsettled in equal measure. And, as a bonus, we had to keep our phones turned off for those two hours.