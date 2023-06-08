Imagine a pair of roller derby players whizzing around the track together. They weave in and out of each other, one surging ahead while the other falls back. Then their positions reverse.
That’s sort of how authors Samantha "Kegel Scout" Tucker and Amy Spears approached writing their book, “Collective Chaos: A Roller Derby Team Memoir,” published last month by Ohio University Press.
Tucker and Spears, both writers and teachers in Columbus, Ohio, took the “team” part of that title seriously. They trade off chapters in the book — Tucker’s sections are a funny and personal memoir about falling in love with roller derby, while Spears’ sections are an overall look at her leadership role with Ohio Roller Derby, one of the founding teams in the Women’s Flat Track Derby Association, which also includes Madison Roller Derby. Sprinkled in between each chapter are profiles of Ohio Roller Derby teammates who, collectively, showcase the commonalities and differences of those who play the sport.
While Tucker and Spears are in town this weekend for a bout with Madison's Dairyland Dolls Saturday at the Alliant Energy Center, they’re doing a talk and book signing at A Room of One’s Own, 2717 Atwood Ave., at 6 p.m. Friday. They’ll be talking with local writer and skater Emily Mills.
In a joint Zoom interview, Spears and Tucker talked about the inspiration for the book, their unorthodox approach to writing, and why so many roller derby teams come from the Midwest.
The Cap Times: How did “Collective Chaos” come about?
Samantha Tucker: Amy and I are both writers. Amy and I were both in the English department, Amy was working there, and I was going to class, but we didn't really cross paths. I kind of just heard of her because she is famous in roller derby, even though she'll say she's not. When I was done with my MFA, (I was) trying to figure out what was next or what project I wanted to work on next. Derby takes up your whole life. And so not only is it your hobby, or what you do with all your free time, I was thinking about it a lot in terms of writing about it.
Amy Spears: We did a storytelling night here in Columbus that one of our former teammates was hosting at the time and she said, “Let's do a derby night.” Both of us told stories that night about derby, and there happened to be someone there who we both knew from OU Press. They said they were looking for a derby book. And we said that this is the one we think we have. So it kind of fell into our laps in that sense.
How did you hit upon the idea of having alternating chapters and multiple perspectives?
Tucker: I think that's what makes our book stand out. There are so many now that have been written, and a lot of them are very personal. But I think the missing narrative is the collectivism of the sport. It’s the only reason this continues to exist and thrive. And specifically in Ohio, it had to be all these different people, all of these different moving parts. It had to be a collective story, a story of many people.
How did you write together?
Tucker: We got really lucky. We would set ourselves a deadline and say, “Okay, write this many pages and then we’ll swap.” We quickly found that the same themes were coming up. We didn’t have to force that, and then it was just a matter of organizing it so we weren’t reiterating the same things. That conversation really did happen quite naturally.
Spears: I went and did a reading in Cleveland recently, and there was a librarian there who had played for Burning River Roller Derby. She was telling me that this was her story. And that’s kind of the point, that we’re not special. There is some common ground through every single team, through every single player, even though everybody’s got their own individual stories.
There are roller derby teams all over the world, but is there something about Midwestern states like Ohio and Wisconsin that makes those places more conducive to derby?
Tucker: This is maybe very Columbus, Ohio, specific, but we thrive in spite of the fact that things tend to be more (politically) hardline or traditional. So maybe there’s like a backlash of people wanting to get away from that. Maybe that’s what allows it to thrive and people are trying to find space.
Maybe the fact that there isn’t really space for it is what allows that space to exist, and people to find it, and find each other and build that community and sustain it.