Richard Goodkin’s novel “Mourning Light” is a book 30 years in the making.
Or 84 years, if you consider its connections to Daphne du Maurier’s classic 1938 Gothic novel “Rebecca,” a book that haunts “Mourning Light” like the memory of a lost loved one.
Goodkin, a French professor at the University of Wisconsin-Madison who has also published another novel in French, began working on the first draft of “Mourning Light” in 1993. It was two years after his partner had died in the midst of the AIDS epidemic, and the novel is also about a UW professor coming to grips with his grief.
“It’s about being haunted by the past, and being mistakenly haunted by the past,” Goodkin said in an interview at his home overlooking Lake Monona (a home that also features prominently in the book). “We go through life with a lot of assumptions. I think when you have a life-changing loss, it can actually be quite productive towards shaking up your ideas a little bit, and questioning some of your assumptions eventually.”
Nearly 30 years later, “Mourning Light” is being published next week by the University of Wisconsin Press. Goodkin is celebrating with an author event at 6 p.m. Monday at A Room of One’s Own bookstore, 2717 Atwood Ave.
The book’s narrator, Reb (named after “Rebecca”) is haunted by guilt that, on the day his partner Anthony died, he had left the hospital to go swimming. A similar situation haunted Goodkin.
“On the day he died, I did leave him to go swimming,” Goodkin said. “He did fall into a coma right before I got home, and I absolutely could not get over it. For months, even years, I was tormented by it. I knew he loved me, and he knew I loved him a lot. It was a great relationship. There was no unfinished business. It’s just that I felt terribly guilty about having left him that day.”
“Mourning Light” uses those real emotions to tell a fictional mystery, as two years later Reb connects with another man, Eric, who Reb happened to meet years earlier on the day Anthony died. At first, it seems like “Mourning Light” will be a novel about a grieving man learning whether he can let go of the past and love again (and, in fact, Goodkin says Eric somewhat resembles his partner of the past 30 years.)
But then Goodkin introduces a table-clearing narrative twist that shakes the ground under Reb’s feet, as he sees his relationship with Anthony from a new perspective.
“Rebecca,” which was also made into a film by Alfred Hitchcock, is about a woman who worries that her new husband’s affections still lie with his late wife, so its intersection of love, grief and memory resonate within “Mourning Light.”
“Rebecca” also approaches being something of a ghost story (especially in the movie), and “Mourning Light” has one supernatural element as well. Reb and Anthony had an inside joke involving the numbers “11:11” on a digital clock, and after Anthony’s death, while trying to program his VCR, the numbers “11/11/33, 11:11 p.m.” mysteriously appear on the digital readout.
Surprisingly, Goodkin said this is the one event in “Mourning Light” that is completely true.
“I think it was really one of the only moments of my life where I just sat there and thought, ‘Am I in a dream? Did I have a psychotic break?’ When I thought about it after, I might have accidentally jabbed at those numbers. But that’s still quite a coincidence.
“The loss of a loved one is such a strong experience that people sometimes break their own rules and think ‘Oh, that must be a message from them.’ I would maybe fall into that category, except that I do think life is a mystery. When I say that I’m an agnostic, it’s not that I simply think the existence of God is possible. It’s that no other explanation of the universe is plausible to me.”
About half of “Mourning Light” takes place in Madison, with scenes of Reb swimming across Lake Monona or biking on John Nolen Drive. Goodkin’s affection for the city, which he writes is a “great place to plan a chance encounter,” is evident throughout the book.
“I see Madison as a place of healing and a place of civility,” Goodkin said. “There's something very generous about the place. When my partner died, we had lived here for two and a half years. And I found myself here alone. And so Madison has been a kind of companion to me for a long time.”