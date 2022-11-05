Salome’s been dressing for revenge. Armed with seven veils and a look that could snap a soldier into action, the central character in Richard Strauss’ opera has a knack for spotting weakness.
And she should know — everyone else has found ways to objectify and exploit Salome, through no fault of her own. If it takes a prophet’s head for a power shift, well, that’s what they made her do.
Madison Opera presents “Salome” once more in Overture Hall on Sunday afternoon. It’s the first opera by Strauss presented in the company’s 62-year history. More than a century past its 1905 premiere, the opera is still plenty disturbing.
In the biblical story, Salome was a pawn of her mother, Queen Herodias, who wanted John the Baptist dead so he’d stop trashing her reputation. (Herod’s family intermarried more than the Targaryens.) By the time Oscar Wilde adapted the story, Salome had become an anti-hero, with Herod at the center of the play.
Working with a libretto by Hedwig Lachmann, Strauss took a chunk of Wilde’s words, refocused on the princess, and wrote a role for a soprano that’s infamously difficult. The title performer must not only play a troubled teen, she must do so while singing above a 70-plus-piece orchestra for most of two hours.
There’s a big dance solo, the Dance of the Seven Veils. Salome must lovingly caress a dripping, bloody head. And some productions (not this one) involve nudity.
For this Midwestern “Salome,” soprano Amanda Majeski takes on the title role, bringing shades of Lucia’s bloody breakdown to Salome’s descent into madness. Right from the top, Majeski’s killing it — she flounces, preens and coyly flirts with a guard, who then kills himself for her onstage. (Chaz’men Williams-Ali is believably smitten, and he sings beautifully, too.)
Majeski has a gorgeous voice, agile on the most complex lines and confident even when it sounds like the orchestra is headed in a whole other direction. She gives repeated lines different weights, so each “Let me kiss your mouth, Jochaanan!” tugs in a new way.
What stands out most is her range. In certain moments, Majeski’s voice goes high and silvery, floating as though emanating from outside her body. It’s eerie.
Sparks fly between Majeski and the impressive baritone Craig Irvin as Jochanaan, aka John the Baptist. Irvin’s voice bounces off the “cistern” below stage where the prophet is being kept, and rings into the hall like a clarion call. Prepare ye, indeed.
Dennis Petersen goes for the near-impossible and (almost!) makes Herod sympathetic. Petersen is at once a masterful singer and believable as a confused old man, easily controlled by the women around him.
Contralto Lauren Decker, as the callous queen, could stop the show if she wanted to, and nearly does as she soars over the squabbling “five Jews” in Herod’s court. She’s a powerhouse.
The score for “Salome” sounds cinematic. Madison Opera artistic director John DeMain leans into the drama as he pulls the sounds of icy winds out of the orchestra — violins and flutes swirling above deep thrumming in the bass instruments. Sometimes there’s so much going on, it’s like waves washing out from the stage.
Kathryn Smith, Madison Opera’s general director, noted in a pre-show talk that while “Salome” is a first for them, most major companies do it every 10 years or so. She called it “intense, insane and utterly sublime.”
It’s perhaps not the best first opera, for those new to it. Director Keturah Stickann has an eye for bold, striking scenes, assisted by Mary Shabatura’s stark lighting. The story is easy enough to follow.
But there are frequent stretches that feel longer than they probably are when nothing much is going on visually. Sometimes, too, the music doesn’t match what’s happening onstage, like during the “Seven Veils” dance when Salome and Herod leave for a long beat and everyone stares off right for awhile. We get it, but it feels unnecessary.
And be prepared for how distressing this story is. Salome is working out real, deep-seated rage, using a severed head that drips real-looking blood. In “Salome,” madness is sad, beautiful, tragic — poetic, even. We marvel at Majeski’s stamina while recoiling at her character’s actions.
This biblical princess is tired of everyone telling her who she is and what she can do, and by the story’s close, the light has gone out of her eyes. Salome the character may be immortal, but the girl is on her own.