Li Chiao-Ping Dance, a Madison-based dance company named after its artistic director and lauded University of Wisconsin-Madison Dance Department professor, presented its first of three performances of “bits ’n pieces” Thursday night at H’Doubler Performance Space in Lathrop Hall. Two shows remain this weekend.
The evening includes nine short dances that span decades of Li’s career, from her nationally recognized “Gó,” performed at the Kennedy Center by selection of the American College Dance Association in 1995, to present-day works in progress. To witness such a cross section of a choreographer’s work is a rare treat.
The show opens with “Sur La Table,” a playful duet between two energetic dancers, each of whom partner with their own literal table. This is followed by a premier of “WhatNot, You Think,” a kaleidoscopic dance for four dancers with a soundscape of fractured phrases read by Li. Abbi Stickels stands out in their role as the dancer who must negotiate for their spot in the ensemble.
“With/In,” the work in progress to be shown at the UW Dance Department Faculty Concert in February, feels like a dark and subdued meditation on formalism. I felt as though we were traversing the bottom of the ocean. Dancers dressed in weathered gray, black and brown costumes execute clean formations and canons with care, though the piece ends unresolved.
“Gó,” which closes the first act, is reason enough to attend this performance. Six dancers in sports bras, tutus and combat boots work diligently about the stage, militarily loyal to the aesthetics of gender roles while poking fun at their very constitution. Part army, part corps de ballet, part group of girlfriends, the ensemble delights by delivering Li’s imaginative choreography with charming wit.
Another standout cast is that of “Nuts and Bolts,” including Piper Morgan Hayes, Cassie Last and Elisabeth Roskopf. Dressed in formal red gowns and bare feet, the piece feels like three grown sisters playing in a sandbox of contemporary dance scores. Again, a delight.
One dancer everyone will be talking about is Kimi Evelyn, who performs an intimate solo titled “concrete,” reimagined by Li and Evelyn in collaboration. Lit under a single spotlight and wearing a white baby doll dress, Evelyn's physical virtuosity and emotional radiance accumulates into a powerful proclamation of self and identity. The resonance in the audience is palpable.
The evening ends with two seriously silly pieces from “THE KNOTCRACKER,” including a solo by Cassie Last playing the part of a speed skater in full uniform, and a group piece of frantically organized yogis in white button ups and aviator sunglasses.
Li’s body of work in both content and form is characterized by dichotomies: formal yet playful, serious yet frivolous, personal yet abstract, structured yet free. I am grateful there is an evening where all of it, even if just in “bits ’n pieces,” can be on full display.