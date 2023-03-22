Mineral Point, a small town about an hour southwest of Madison, is set to get a new bookstore on April 29, which (by no coincidence) is Independent Bookstore Day.
Republic of Letters, 151 High St., will specialize in local authors, Asian American writers and classic fiction, as well as cookbooks and experimental contemporary novels.
In 1,200 square feet on Mineral Point’s main drag, Republic of Letters will be owned and operated by Keith Burrows, a scientist, with his partner, musician and artist Leslie Damaso. The couple lives across the street and had been mourning the town’s lack of an indie bookstore for more than a decade.
“An independent bookstore offers a third space, someplace you can go to find something new to read, to make a new connection, to take a break and find some peace,” said Burrows, who dropped his day job at Cardinal Glass in Spring Green down to part-time while he works on the store.
“Amazon doesn’t try to do that,” Burrows said. “We’re not competing with them, in that sense.”
Previously, the space at 151 High St. had been the Cornish Corner and The Mineral Point Collection, a “shop of shops” with booths selling crafty bric-a-brac and small antiques.
Optimism for indie bookstores
Republic of Letters joins several new bookstores to open in south central Wisconsin in recent years. Lake City Books will open near the Square this spring, run by a former manager of Leopold’s Books Bar Caffé (on Regent Street since 2021).
Dominique Lenaye’s Itty Bitty Bookstore opened in Stoughton in 2021. A Room of One’s Own found a new space on Atwood that year too.
Burrows spent the better part of a year doing research, talking to bookstore owners and figuring out his business plan. Republic of Letters is located in a relatively dense part of town, near Red Rooster Café, High Street Sweets and the Mineral Point Opera House. Like at Arcadia Books in Spring Green, business will likely pick up during summer tourist season, Burrows said.
“I don’t know what the balance will be between tourist customers and local customers,” Burrows said. “I don’t know how much it will ebb and flow. … In the winter, probably the bookstore will be slower, and that’s OK. It’s a chance for me to fix things that are broken or come up with new plans.”
Most event programming will likely be during the summer. There are no plans for food or drink (“I wouldn’t be good at running a café,” Burrows said). But the couple hopes to collaborate with another business that would host cooking classes and cookbook authors in an adjacent part of the space.
Burrows reads a combination of “the classics and experimental modern fiction,” while Damaso, who is Filipino American, is invested in stocking books by Asian American writers. They are fairly sure theirs will be the first Asian American-owned bookstore in the state.
“I have a lot of optimism for independent bookstores,” Burrows said. “It’s been a good time for them, and many of them have been doing well. … I’m going to focus on the thing I can do well, which is curating books.”
Like many independent booksellers, Republic of Letters will partner with bookshop.org for online sales.
Bracing for downtown construction
Burrows recently papered up the shop’s High Street windows to better offer a reveal of the space when work is done. Those interested can follow their progress at Republic of Letters on Facebook and Instagram (@RepublicofLettersBooks for both).
Damaso said she views Republic of Letters and Buttonhill Music Studio, which she owns and operates across the street, “as a tiny corridor of hope for writers, musicians, artists, students, friends and neighbors in this rural community.”
And while they prepare to open, downtown Mineral Point is preparing for construction this summer, as the Historic High Street Reconstruction Project updates infrastructure. Locals have been bracing for that.
“That is obviously going to affect some of what our hours look like, and access to the building when they get to our block,” Burrows said. “More broadly, for Mineral Point, there’s a lot of concern that that construction will keep people away from town, and that the businesses really can’t afford that.
“So that’s part of the message we’re trying to get out. Mineral Point is open for business, despite this construction.”